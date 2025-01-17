THE PRODUCERS Announced At The Ziegfeld Theater

Running January 31- February 15, 2024.
The Ziegfeld Theater will present The Producers, directed by Jake Larrabee and choreographed by Keely Parry with music direction by Aurora Nelson.
The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit!
The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive "Springtime for Hitler"), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends."
The Ziegfeld Theater begins its thirteenth season with a comedy classic that generations love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of “Professional Standard, Community Spirit” as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.
The opening performance is Friday, January 31st. $10 Student Night is Saturday, February 1st. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Monday February 10th, with a 2:00 matinee on February 8th.
