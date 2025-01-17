THE PRODUCERS Announced At The Ziegfeld Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ziegfeld Theater will present The Producers, directed by Jake Larrabee and choreographed by Keely Parry with music direction by Aurora Nelson.

The plot is simple: a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit!

The antics of Max Bialystock and Leo Bloom as they maneuver their way fecklessly through finding a show (the gloriously offensive "Springtime for Hitler"), hiring a director, raising the money and finally going to prison for their misdeeds is a lesson in broad comic construction. At the core of the insanely funny adventure is a poignant emotional journey of two very different men who become friends."

The Ziegfeld Theater begins its thirteenth season with a comedy classic that generations love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of “Professional Standard, Community Spirit” as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

The opening performance is Friday, January 31st. $10 Student Night is Saturday, February 1st. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Monday February 10th, with a 2:00 matinee on February 8th.

