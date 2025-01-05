THE ODD COUPLE Set for Wasatch Theatre Company in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wasatch Theatre Company will revisit the work of Neil Simon with their upcoming production of THE ODD COUPLE by Neil Simon, the tried but lasting tale of Oscar Madison and his seeming opposite Felix Unger as they navigate their friendship. The show will run February 7-15, 2025 at the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles.

THE ODD COUPLE has become a part of the American fabric as a story. It has been performed on stages across the world and has been reproduced as a movie and a television show. There is even a female version of THE ODD COUPLE with the two central characters identifying as women. It has become a symbol of the ways we navigate differences to cooperate and even become friends. At the same time, it showcases Neil Simon's wit as the two characters interact as roommates, bringing their differences definitively to the surface.

Why THE ODD COUPLE in 2025? One need only look at our polarized world to understand why a play about differences and meeting in the middle of these differences would be welcome. In addition, the play is still funny 60 years after it originally surfaced. WTC, which often does works not commonly done, emphasizes the place such a piece can play in our local tapestry–a unifying piece with big themes and even bigger laughs.

THE ODD COUPLE, under the direction of JC Carter, features Tyson Baker and Robert Easton. The show will have a special Valentine's Day performance on Friday February 14th.

This is Wasatch Theatre Company's 27th season. WTC is fresh off the success of ON GOLDEN POND, which had a run in December.

Tickets are available at the Wasatch Theatre Company website or through ArtTix. Individual tickets are $20 with a student ticket at $15.

About Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company's mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change. WTC is a resident of the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles

For more information, visit the web site at https://wasatchtheatrecompany.org.

