THE MUSIC MAN Opens At The Kenley Amphitheater

"We got trouble!"

While that seems like 2020's tagline, it's also con man Harold Hill's most famous quip.

Meredith Wilson's classic family-friendly show "The Music Man" follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef.

His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall.

Director John Lee Roring has a soft spot for this particular show, having performed in it 3 times. Roring says, "It has been amazing to work with a cast that is so willing to adapt to create art. From rehearsing outdoors to wearing masks, it has been an unprecedented time for theatre. We have been able to build friendships, improve talent, and find joy. Come see The Music Man and let us share that joy with you!"

Performances are outdoor August 14th-20th at the Kenley Amphitheatre in Layton. The curtain rises at 8pm! OPPA! takes the safety of performers, production teams, and audiences very seriously. Covid-19 safety policies are listed on the ticketing page of the website and communicated with ticket holders through email.

Tickets are available at www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You