THE MUSIC MAN Is Final Musical Of SCERA Shell's Outdoor Season

SCERA Shell Outdoor Theatre invites you to come and enjoy an evening filled with a positive, uplifting transformation that takes place in America at the turn of the century in Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man."

"With the negativity and anger out there, I cannot think of a better musical to put on at this time," says director Michael Carrasco. "Forget about all your worries and cares and just enjoy and escape from reality."

SCERA proudly presents Meredith Wilson's "The Music Man," the final musical of the 2020 summer season. The musical opens plays July 31-August 15 at 8 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. General admission tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for children ages 3-11 and seniors 65 and older. There are specific areas for blankets or $1 rental chairs. Reserved areas with a chair range from $15 to $18 for adults and $13 to $16 for children and seniors. Non-profit groups of 20 or more may purchase $6 discount tickets in advance (no refunds or exchanges).

Wilson's first and most famous work takes place in midwestern America in the early 1900's. Premiering on Broadway in 1957, "The Music Man" is a six-time Tony Award-winning musical comedy. Harold Hill is fast-talking traveling salesman that plots to sell band instruments and uniforms to the naïve townsfolk of River City, Iowa, with the idea of training them for a new boy's band. No musician himself, Harold plans on leaving town with the cash without fulfilling any of the things he promised. As the plot twists and turns with a romantic interest in Marian, the local librarian and piano teacher, Harold risks his chances of being caught to win her over. At heart, "The Music Man" is the transformation of a con man into a respectable citizen by curtain's end.

Carrasco is excited about his cast. With more than 200 people coming to auditions, Michael mentioned, "it was one of the most difficult casting sessions I've ever been in - there was so much incredible talent choose from."

With COVID-19, there were definitely unique challenges at rehearsal such as wearing masks and distancing, but that didn't stop the cast and creative from getting the work done. "The spirit of theatre, and the individuals who love it, will endure anything to be part of this medium. It shows how strong the human spirit can be," Carrasco adds. Stage Manager Danielle Berry said she doesn't know if she'll recognize her cast without their masks on!

"The Music Man" starts off with one of Michael's favorite scenes - a train full of salesmen arguing and singing acapella to the rhythm of the train. "The singing is brilliant," says Michael.

The opening sequence sets the stage for the rest of the show as you'll enjoy some of Broadway's best showtunes including "76 Trombones," "Gary, Indiana," "Ya Got Trouble," "The Wells Fargo Wagon, "Lida Rose," "Shipoopi," "Til There Was You," "Pick-A-Little Talk-A-Little" and "Marian The Librarian." An interesting local tidbit about the role of Marian Paroo is the character was inspired by Marian Seeley of Provo, Utah, who met composer Meredith Willson during World War II, when Seeley was a medical records librarian.

Leading players are Richie Trimble and Shannon Eden as Harold Hill and Marian Paroo; Jude Ramsey as Winthrop Paroo; Tina Fontana as Mrs. Paroo; Tanner Perkins as Marcellus Washburn; Mike Ramsey as Mayor Shinn; Amy Hixson as Eulalie Mackecknie Shinn; and a first-class cast of more than fifty. The creative team includes Allison Books as music director; Chantelle Wells as choreographer; Shawn M. Herrera as scenic designer; Kelsey Seaver as costume designer; Mark Ohran as lighting designer; and Christy Norton as props designer.

COVID-19 GUIDELINES: Elderly and high-risk patrons should go to Gate 8 for early entry. We are implementing procedures including reduced capacity, seating set up for distancing, staff will wear masks, extra sanitation measures, hand sanitizer stations, distancing markers and signage, and all other means recommended by the state and county. We strongly encourage all patrons to wear a face covering, but especially as you enter, get seated, at concessions and in the restrooms. The temperatures of our staff and casts are taken daily. Of course, please stay home if you are sick.

