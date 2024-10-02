THE MOUSETRAP Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) will present Agatha Christie’s iconic murder mystery, The Mousetrap, running from October 25th through November 18th, 2024. The longest-running play in history, The Mousetrap promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its intricate plot, unforgettable characters, and shocking twists.

Set in the midst of a snowstorm, this classic whodunit follows a group of strangers trapped in a remote country house, each hiding secrets as a murder is committed in their midst. Suspense builds as the characters race to uncover the identity of the killer before they strike again.

The production’s talented creative team includes:

Director: Mitch Daley

Stage Manager & Props Designer: Harriett Bauer

Costume Designer: Megan Mariano

Set Designer: Daiel Cook

Light Designer: Matt Jewkes

Sound Designer: Kennedy Miller

With its darkly mysterious atmosphere and clever storytelling, The Mousetrap is sure to captivate both long-time fans of Agatha Christie and newcomers alike.

OPPA! extends heartfelt gratitude to the following sponsors for their continued support of our productions:

Rocky Mountain Power Foundation

George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

First Community Bank

Utah Division of Arts and Museums

Tickets for The Mousetrap are now available at www.onpitchperformingarts.com. Be sure to reserve your seats early, as this suspense-filled show is expected to sell out quickly.

