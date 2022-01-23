THE GREAT PLAN OF HAPPINESS to Run at Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company continues its 24th season with the local playwright Mindy Curtis's THE GREAT PLAN OF HAPPINESS showing live for a limited audience, one night-only, Friday January 28th at 8 pm. This performance will be recorded and made available as a streaming option for a discounted ticket price January 29-February 5. The live performance will take place at The Box performing arts center, located at The Gateway, 124 South 400 West in downtown Salt Lake.

The Great Plan of Happiness focuses on Cassie, a young Mormon woman, who visits her family in Highland, Utah after spending years living and working in Chicago. She discovers, while returning to her roots, the broad effects of Mormonism upon her family and the way they live their lives.

To purchase tickets and view the livestream link, click here.

For more information about the Wasatch Theatre Company, click here.