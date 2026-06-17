THE GASLIGHT ZONE to Open at Salt Lake Acting Company This Summer

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Salt Lake Acting Company's annual summertime musical satire will run June 24 through August 16, 2026, in SLAC's Upstairs theatre. SLAC's Summer Show: The Gaslight Zone is written by Olivia Custodio, Austin Archer, and Penelope Caywood and directed and choreographed by Cynthia Fleming.

Does the daily news cycle leave you feeling like you're slowly losing your grip on reality? If so, you might already be in The Gaslight Zone. Inspired by the storylines of the legendary 1960s series, The Gaslight Zone will transport you into a world where today's headlines meet satire and a well-timed dance break... So pack your favorite snacks and get ready to laugh!

This year's head writer, Olivia Custodio, is looking forward to the run. "I am so excited for audiences to come on this journey with us. The Twilight Zone is iconic for its plot twists and brilliantly crafted commentary, so what better foundation to use for an over-the-top musical exploration of our time? This cast completely knocks it out of the park, and I think people are going to lose their minds over their talent and comedic abilities. More than anything, I am looking forward to coming together as a community. The news cycle is relentless, and I think we all need to spend some time laughing and unclenching our shoulder muscles, even if just for a little while."

With a cast of nine, two will make their debut in this year's show, with the remaining seven returning from previous SLAC productions. Making their SLAC debuts in The Gaslight Zone will be Angel Martinez and Makayla Palos Rodriguez.



SLAC alums include Scotty Fletcher* (Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience, Bat Boy: The Musical, You Will Get Sick), Becky Jeanne Knowles* (The True Story of the Three Little Pigs, Saturday's Voyeur), Marc Nielson* (The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, Close Encounters in the Beehive), Bryce Romleski* (The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive, Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!, Elephant & Piggie's “We Are in a Play!”), Harrison Timm (The Secret Lives of the Real Wives in the Salt Lake Hive), Sophie Jean White (Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Rock Experience), and Akina Yamazaki (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood).



Joining the creative team, led by director and choreographer Cynthia Fleming, will be Zach Hansen (Music Director), Erik Reichert (Set Designer/Construction Supervisor), Jesse Portillo** (Lighting Designer), Dennis Hassan (Costume Designer), Calvin J. Vinson (Sound Designer/Engineer), Erika Ahlin Bird (Props Designer), Bridgette Lehman* (Production/Stage Manager), Tahra Veasley* (Production/Asst. Stage Manager), and Joshua Legate (Video Programmer). The band will be Zach Hansen (Keyboard) and Spencer Kellogg (Saxophone/Guitar).



Joining the production team as participants in SLAC's Professional Theatre Program for Emerging Artists will be Makayla Palos Rodriguez (Actor), Ella Mei Williamson (PTP. Asst. Director/Asst. Choreographer), Natalie Pulsipher (PTP Asst. Costume Designer), and Abigail “Gabi” Cottam (PTP Asst Props Designer).

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