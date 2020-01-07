THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Opens At On Pitch Performing Arts

On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) Layton's ONLY Live Theatre Opens "The Drowsy Chaperone" January 24th!

"I hate theatre."

This startling line begins the adventure that is "The Drowsy Chaperone"!

When a die-hard theatre fan plays his favorite cast album, the characters come to life in this hilarious musical farce! The Drowsy Chaperone begins as the Man in the Chair looks on. Mix in two lovers on the eve of their wedding, a bumbling best man, a desperate theatre producer, a not-so-bright hostess, two gangsters posing as pastry chefs, a misguided Don Juan and an intoxicated chaperone, and you have the ingredients for an evening of madcap delight.

"The Drowsy Chaperone" delivers laughter and a poignant message on living in the face of obstacles. As the Man in the Chair says, "It's better to have lived than left."

Director Charlene Adams helms the production and describes the show as "a rollicking good time!" Adams says, "It's a perfect show for Valentine's Day. It's so funny, and it also shows the obstacles we face in relationships. At the end of the show, people feel inspired to live in the best way by loving those close to them."

"The Drowsy Chaperone" features Brandon Stauffer as the Man in the Chair and Rachel Helwig as the Chaperone.

Production team includes music director Cariel Goodwin, stage manager Jadon Wall, and costume designer Emily Dickerson.

Performances are January 24th-February 15th at On Pitch Performing Arts. A special talkback with the cast and crew will be held at the matinee performance on Saturday, February 15th. Students with a valid ID can get tickets for just $5 that day only. The talkback is open to all audience members!

For more information or to purchase tickets, please call our box office at 385-209-1557 or visit www.onpitchperformingarts.com.







