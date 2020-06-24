Steven Brosvik Named President & CEO of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera

Utah Symphony | Utah Opera (USUO) Board Chair Tom Love announced today, on behalf of the USUO Board of Trustees, the appointment of Steven Brosvik as President & CEO of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera, to begin on August 17, 2020. Mr. Brosvik succeeds Patricia A. Richards, who has served as Interim President & CEO since September 2019.

"Steve Brosvik's leadership is a great opportunity for USUO as we march forward, enthusiastic for the future and committed to the day when the community can gather and experience live performances from the orchestra and opera again soon. Steve's calm and confident leadership, innovative programming ideas, decades of experience and industry knowledge make him ideally suited to lead USUO during this time," said board chair Tom Love. "In addition, I want to express my deepest appreciation to the search committee, led by Brian Greeff, as well as Interim President & CEO Pat Richards for her unparalleled leadership and decades of enduring commitment to USUO."

"I'm honored and excited to be named President & CEO of Utah Symphony | Utah Opera," Mr. Brosvik said. "From the beginning of the search process, I've been impressed by the support for the music and mission by everyone I've encountered. USUO is an organization of great depth, history and service to the region. My conversations with the search committee and members of the board, staff, orchestra and community have been a great introduction to the spirit of the organization. The combination of the Opera, Symphony, Deer Valley® Music Festival and extensive focus on education offers a wealth of opportunity to create richly artistic and innovative programs and partnerships to serve a growing and evolving community. I look forward to working with everyone to build upon the great work already being done and to play my part in welcoming and engaging current and future audiences."

Steve Brosvik has been the Chief Operating Officer of the Nashville Symphony since April 2015. In this role, he has overseen the orchestra, artistic, concert operations and production, education and community engagement, fundraising, marketing and communications teams. One of his primary external tasks has been the development of artistic and community partnerships with other Nashville organizations. Under his leadership, the Nashville Symphony launched the Violins of Hope Nashville initiative, which engaged 25 community partners and served as a catalyst for 50 collaborative events reaching more than 125,000 people in the Middle Tennessee community and beyond. During his tenure, the Nashville Symphony has also planned, recorded and released more than a dozen recording projects, including Jennifer Higdon's GRAMMY®-winning "All Things Majestic," created artistic projects with the Nashville Ballet and embraced a commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion that continues to have a profound effect on the organization's mission, vision and artistic programming.

Prior to his role in Nashville, Mr. Brosvik was General Manager at the Houston Symphony from 2005 through 2015, Executive Director of the San Antonio Symphony, Vice President and General Manager of the Baltimore Symphony and an alumnus of the League of American Orchestras' Management Fellowship Program. Mr. Brosvik graduated from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota with a degree in Music Business, and studied piano performance and Dalcroze pedagogy in New York with Dr. Robert Abramson.

"My wife Cassandra, our family and I are looking forward to becoming part of USUO, embracing our work, listening to incredible music performed by the members of the symphony and the opera and making new friends," continues Mr. Brosvik.

Cassandra Brosvik, Mr. Brosvik's wife, is a violinist and youth orchestra director, having run programs for over 15 years in both Texas and Tennessee. They have three daughters who study at George Washington University, New York University and Interlochen Arts Academy. The whole family loves to cook, take long walks with their dog Finley and humbly serve their cat Sinatra.

Thierry Fischer, music director for the Utah Symphony, stated: "Steve Brosvik's optimism and positive approach in addressing today's challenges is extremely motivating to me. He's the natural leader USUO needs at this time. Steve is visionary and charismatic with extensive leadership experience, and our community will greatly benefit from his wonderful personality and guidance. I'm extremely excited to welcome Steve and his family to Utah and look forward to working with him. There are exciting times to come."

Christopher McBeth, artistic director for Utah Opera, shared: "Many of the most loved and famous works of art were created in difficult times, and I look forward to working with Mr. Brosvik as we find ways to add value to the lives of our community as only the arts can. The search committee and our board leadership are clearly excited to bring Mr. Brosvik to Utah to lead the overall organization and his extensive symphony experience will be an invaluable asset as we move forward. This inspires in me a high level of confidence during these challenging times for the performing arts and the world."

Jesse Rosen, president & CEO of the League of American Orchestras, stated: "I am thrilled by this match of great leadership talent and a thriving vital organization. Steve Brosvik, a distinguished alum of the League's Orchestra Management Fellowship Program, brings deep experience, a strong record of accomplishment and a gift for collaboration."

Photo Credit: Kurt Heinecke

