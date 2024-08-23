Santino Fontana To Headline OPPA!'s Big Band Concert And Dance

The Concert is Set for September 6th, 2024
On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) has announced that Broadway star Santino Fontana will headline their "Behind the Curtain Big Band Concert and Dance" on September 6th, 2024. Santino, celebrated for his Tony Award-winning performance in Tootsie and other acclaimed roles in Hello, Dolly!, Cinderella, and as the voice of Prince Hans in Disney's Frozen, brings a dazzling array of talents to Layton.
This event promises a journey back to the Roaring Twenties with live big band music, dazzling performances, and an atmosphere filled with elegance and excitement. Guests are invited to don their finest 1920s attire and enjoy an unforgettable night of dining and dancing.
Founded in 2018, Our Broadway Access Concerts were created to ensure that our community has access to amazing artists without the barrier of cost or location. Past artists have included Laura Bell Bundy, Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Adam Pascal.
Event Details:
Videos