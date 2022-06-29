Salt Lake Acting Company Presents Second Iteration Of Acclaimed Summer Show, SLACABARET

Salt Lake Acting Company (SLAC), Utah's leading destination for brave, contemporary theatre, presents the world premiere of the second iteration of its acclaimed summer production SLACabaret. The 2022 production builds on the momentum generated by the acclaimed 2021 world premiere, which was written by Martine Kei Green-Rogers, Aaron Swenson, and Amy Wolk. The 2022 edition, titled SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole, has been written by an all-new writing team; head writer Olivia Custodio is joined by Emilio Casillas and Michael Leavitt. They describe this year's production as follows:

When a group of Utahans come together for the annual essential oils convention downtown, they find themselves seeking a cure for their woes in all the wrong places. Join us for this modern day fairytale full of laughs and surprises.

"SLACabaret continues to breathe new life into Salt Lake Acting Company," says Executive Artistic Director and SLACabaret Director/Choreographer Cynthia Fleming. "Writers Olivia, Emilio, and Michael are exciting new voices, and the world they've created is hilariously heartfelt. We can't wait for SLAC audiences to party with us this summer."

Olivia Custodio is no stranger to SLAC audiences-or even SLACabaret-having appeared (quite notably) in last year's inaugural production as Caren, as well as in SLAC's Art Dog and multiple iterations of Saturday's Voyeur. Custodio's writing credits include the SLAC Digital Short "If It's Good Enough for Costco" and the one-act play Driver's License, Please, which was produced at Plan-B Theatre in 2019.

"Being cast in a SLAC production was my first entry into the local theatre scene eight years ago. Never in my wildest dreams did I think that I would ever have my own words appearing on the SLAC stage," states Custodio. "This opportunity means more than I could properly convey and it has been an incredible experience to create this wonderland. The artistic and creative teams have made this world come to life in a way that is far better than I ever could have imagined and the cast is so strong, talented, and hilarious. I hope you can join us this summer; I think you will have a blast."

Joining Custodio on the writing team is multidisciplinary theatre artist Emilio Casillas. As a director, he has helmed Larry West's Punxsutawney, The Christians with Good Company Theatre, Perdida at the Grand Theatre, and Prometheus Bound at the Classical Greek Theatre Festival (where he also serves as Artistic Director). As a scenic designer, his credits include La Bohème, L'elisir d'amore, and A Little Night Music for Westminster Opera Studio as well as The Christians and Eurydice at Good Company Theatre. SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole marks Casillas' SLAC debut.

Michael Leavitt is also a SLACabaret alum, having served as the production's Musical Director last summer. Leavitt's writing credits include a new one-act opera of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, which received a first place honor at the National Opera Association Opera Production Competition. Additionally, he worked with six-time Tony Award-winner Audra McDonald for Hale Center Theater Orem's 110 In the Shade. Leavitt has also been the pianist, music director, and conductor for many musical theatre and opera productions, including Die Fledermaus, Le Nozze de Figaro, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Oklahoma, Aida, and Guys and Dolls-to name but a few.

Performances for SLACabaret will take place in SLAC's Upstairs Theatre from July 13 through August 21. Tickets can be purchased here or by calling 801-363-7522.

Audience members will once again be allowed to bring their own food and beverages into the theatre, marking the first time since 2019 that SLAC's summer tradition has been able to continue. It should be noted that SLAC's signature table seating will return in summer 2023.

All ticketing-related queries can be directed to the SLAC Audience Relationship Team at Info@SaltLakeActingCompany.org or by calling 801-363-7522.