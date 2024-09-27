SWEENEY TODD Begins Next Month At The Ziegfeld Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Ziegfeld Theater will present “Sweeney Todd”. The opening performance is Friday, October 4th.

“An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!"

Sweeney Todd is directed by Caleb Parry and choreographed by Pidgin Haycock with music direction by Jim Christian.

The Ziegfeld Theater continues its twelfth season with a culture classic that every generation will love. Under the executive leadership of Caleb Parry, the theater pursues a mission of “Professional Standard, Community Spirit” as it strives to bring quality entertainment to diverse audiences in Northern Utah.

$10 Student Night is Saturday, October 5th. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, Mondays October 14th and 21st, with matinees on October 12th and 19th.

Comments