SLUG Magazine Goes Virtual

Virtualized: An Online Concert Featuring Utah Bands aims to highlight local music.

SLUG Magazine is getting back to local music with a new monthly live stream! Virtualized: An Online Concert Featuring Utah Bands aims to highlight local music by featuring three musicians on the SLUG Magazine Youtube channel for a virtual performance every month.

Utah communities are still adjusting to the repercussions of COVID-19, and the music community is no different. SLUG Mag is excited to offer a new way for performers to share their talent with the community while abiding by social distancing guidelines and keeping everyone safe.

The first Virtualized concert will premiere on Friday, November 20 and will feature performances from local artists Future.Exboyfriend Marny Proudfit and Josaleigh Pollett . These singer-songwriters each have a unique way of baring their soul in their sound, and thus manage to make music that is entirely their own.

Audience members will be able to live chat with their fellow streamers once the concert starts and geek out about local music with their fellow aficionados.

Don't miss the premier concert on November 20 at 8pm on the SLUG Mag Youtube Channel

