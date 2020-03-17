SLAC Provides New Updates Regarding Spring Productions

Salt Lake Acting Company has joined other theatre companies and businesses around the globe in postponing our upcoming offerings as a response to COVID-19. Please note that these are subject to change depending on further developments surrounding our current world health situation.

Our limited engagement of FOUR WOMEN TALKING ABOUT THE MAN UNDER THE SHEET by Elaine Jarvik, initially scheduled for March 12-22nd, has been moved to this July. The world premiere comedy will now be seen in our Chapel Theatre and has been extended to a run of 18 performances (instead of the initially scheduled 10). The exact dates will be made public in the coming weeks.

The Utah premiere of Sarah Ruhl's HOW TO TRANSCEND A HAPPY MARRIAGE, which was in rehearsals up until last week and was to begin performances April 8th, has been moved to spring 2021. The entire cast and creative team look forward to bringing this production to SLAC audiences as part of the theatre's historic 50th season.

Exact dates of these productions will be provided at a later time. Please note that the theatre is currently closed to allow our staff time to focus on staying safe and healthy, spend time with their families, and to abide by governmental guidelines for physical distancing. We anticipate reopening (if only digitally) on or around March 30th. At that time, SLAC staff will reach out to affected ticket holders directly to discuss future options.

In the meantime, everyone at SLAC wishes health and safety to our patrons and local community. Should any members of the community be in need of assistance (i.e. help shopping for groceries, picking up prescriptions, etc.) they are encouraged to reach out to Executive Artistic Director Cynthia Fleming, who is coordinating efforts on behalf of the theatre, at cynthia@saltlakeactingcompany.org.





