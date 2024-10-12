Review: JEKYLL & HYDE at West Valley Arts is Hauntingly Otherworldly

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



West Valley Arts has done it again with a production of JEKYLL & HYDE that is beyond any reasonable expectations for a local theatre company. The set, lighting, and costuming are otherworldly, with staging, choreography, and acting that induce chills.

JEKYLL & HYDE (book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, music by Frank Wildhorn), based on Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic novella, opened on Broadway in 1997 with a revival in 2013. In an attempt to save his ailing father, Dr. Henry Jekyll experiments separating good from evil with disastrous consequences.

Rhett Richins gives us a Dr. Jekyll with resentment stirring under the surface, exploding into rage from an almost unrecognizable Mr. Hyde.

Jessica Knowles Andrus is a heartbreaking Lucy, fragile and broken but struggling deeply to be strong. Her counterpart, Kersee Whitney, is a resolute but forgiving Emma.

The masterful acting from the three leads, especially, is completely engrossing, and the rest of the company rises to their level. The direction by Shelby Ferrin is to be thanked for achingly intimate scenes within an unflinchingly bold vision for the staging that includes the physical manifestation of Jekyll/Hyde’s demons.

The ingenious choreography by Ben Roeling is unsurpassably good on any level and would feel at home on a Broadway stage. The way that bodies, props, set, and spacing are utilized elevates the entire performance.

The Gothic Victorian set by Morgan Golightly and costumes by Kelsey Nichols are voluptuously gorgeous. Along with the period props by Marilyn Montgomery, they interplay with Renee Fowler’s fog-laden, color-coded lighting design to create a stunning, emotionally heavy underworld.

In the reviewed performance, nearly every soloist had difficulty matching their timing to the pre-recorded tracks. This became a significant distraction in most, if not all, musical numbers. In addition, with the exception of Richins, solo and group vocals lacked the clarity and power typically associated with this score. It could simply be that the singing talent, while completely satisfactory, is not quite at the same level as the acting. However, the combination of these two shortcomings leads one to believe that perhaps the sound design needs to be recalibrated with increased volume, among other adjustments.

Despite the aforementioned issues, this visionary production is recommended without hesitation, which shows how breathtakingly haunting it truly is.

JEKYLL & HYDE plays through November 2, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-965-5140 or visit www.wvcarts.org.

Photo Credit: West Valley Arts. Photo by Brighton Sloan.

Comments