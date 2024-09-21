Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE MAGICIAN'S ELEPHANT is Quirky and Heartwarming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The U.S. premiere of THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a quirky and heartwarming new musical that provides the welcome opportunity of experiencing something fresh and original.

THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT (by Nancy Harris and Marc Teitler) is based on the novel by Kate DiCamillo, which was adapted into a Netflix animated film last year. This is only its second-ever staging after receiving its world premiere from the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2021. A fortune teller tells a boy named Peter that his little sister is alive and can be found by following an elephant. The problem is that there are no elephants in Baltese…or are there?

The stylized telling, while enjoyable, is perhaps stretched a bit long for what the simple story requires, and the songs, while lovely, aren’t as tuneful for the unfamiliar ear as they could be, which may contribute to the cast’s occasional stumbles in pitch. But don’t let that deter you from an otherwise solid, and often mesmerizing, production and set of performances.

Weston Wright is a luminous Peter (double cast with Hyrum Smith) with a clear voice and bright countenance.

Keith Evans as Leo Matienne (single cast) is equally radiant, as is his counterpart Becky Jeanne Knowles as Gloria Matienne (double cast with Jordyn Aspyn Durfey).

Malia Morris shines as the Narrator (double cast with Mack), with glowing performances from supporting characters Paige Hochalter as Adele (double cast with Hailey Burnham), Michelle Blake as the Countess (double cast with Korianne Johnson), Justin Bills as the Count (double cast with Brett Myers), Mark Knowles as Lutz (double cast with Ric Starnes), Sharon Lynn Kenison as Madame LaVaughn (double cast with DeLayne Dayton), Jake Ben Suazo as the Police Chief (double cast with Zac Zumbrunnen), and Bryan Dayley as the Magician (double cast with Josh Durfey).

The admirably offbeat ensemble effectively executes the whimsical direction from Dave Tinney and choreography by Lindsey D. Smith, while dressed in fancifully colorful garb from Costume Designer Joy Zhu, with matching hair and makeup from Krissa Lent.

The majestic titular elephant puppet unsurprisingly hails from New York-based AchesonWalsh Studios, with credits that include multiple Broadway shows. Both unassuming and complex, it rivals a similar puppet in the current Broadway production of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS.

The scenic design by Jenn Taylor and lighting/video/projection design by Jaron Kent Hermansen evoke mystery, fantasy, and warmth, nimbly drawing you into another world.

THE MAGICIAN’S ELEPHANT plays through October 19, 2024. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

