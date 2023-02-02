Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Hale Centre Theatre's SEE HOW THEY RUN Is Exuberant

SEE HOW THEY RUN plays through April 22, 2022.

Feb. 02, 2023  
SEE HOW THEY RUN on Hale Centre Theatre's Jewel Box Stage is an exuberant comedy that keeps you always guessing and ever entertained.

SEE HOW THEY RUN by Philip King is a classic British farce that premiered in London's West End in 1943. Improbable situations and mistaken identities abound at the home of the Reverend Lionel Toop and his wife, Penelope, as visitor after visitor appear but never seem to leave.

The group of players is fully committed to their characters and has the audience eating out of the palms of their hands. They include Morgan Fenner as Penelope Toop (double cast with Corinne Adair), Lori Rees as Miss Skillon (double cast with Sara McDonald), Elise Pearce as Ida (double cast with Kristi Curtis), Ben Parkes as Reverend Lionel Toop (double cast with Brett Myers), Clayton Barney as Lance Corporal Clive Winton (double cast with Adam Packard), Zac Zumbrunnen as The Bishop of Lax (double cast with Ben Henderson), Sanford Porter as Reverend Arthur Humphrey (double cast with Derrick Dean), Jason Hackney as the Intruder (double cast with Chandler Bishop), and Mike Brown as Sergeant Towers (double cast with Zac Freeman).

With experienced direction by Jim Christian, the action is tight and the comic timing well measured.

The vicarage set by Jenn Taylor looks spacious but provides just the right amount of room to play, and the '40s costumes by Candice Nielsen and hair/makeup by Candice Cronin are wacky yet grounded.

If you want to know who runs where and how they do it, the only solution is to make your way to Hale Centre Theatre to find out.

SEE HOW THEY RUN plays through April 22, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.




