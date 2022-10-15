Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: Fabulous SISTER ACT at Hale Center Theater Orem Has Soul

SISTER ACT plays through November 19, 2022. 

Register for Salt Lake City News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 15, 2022  
Review: Fabulous SISTER ACT at Hale Center Theater Orem Has Soul

SISTER ACT at Hale Center Theater Orem has the glitz and glamour of a disco queen and the heart and soul of a woman of the cloth.

SISTER ACT (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner with additional material by Douglas Carter Beane) is based on the favorite 1992 film, with this iteration set in 1970s Philadelphia. When aspiring club singer Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she must go into hiding at an abbey before she can testify against its perpetrators. While there, she teaches the convent choir to sing and adds secular pizazz to the sacred numbers, mortifying the Mother Superior but delighting the masses.

Aria Love Jackson (double cast with Jessica Jensen) is a stunning Deloris with powerful pipes and thick skin but vulnerability.

Mindy Taylor as Mother Superior (double cast with Korianne Orton Johnson) has a gorgeous singing voice, Courtney Byrom as Sister Mary Patrick (double cast with Tatem Trotter) radiates joy and love with every word and step, and Abigail Fillmore as Sister Mary Robert (double cast with Hailey Hyde) takes us on a believable character journey.

Nathan Wawro as Eddie Souther (double cast with Carson Davies) and Brock Harris as Curtis Jackson (double cast with Andrew Oliverson) also hold their own as the larger-than-life male leads.

The supporting players are rock solid, with a tight nun ensemble and enjoyable performances outside the abbey.

The direction and choreography by David Paul Smith are impeccably crafted and wildly entertaining.

The amount of makeup on the nuns could perhaps be dialed down in such a small space, but otherwise the production is on point.

The costumes by Dvorah Governale, lighting by Joseph Governale, and set by Cole McClure successfully combine the sacred and the profane--the mundane and the fabulous.

SISTER ACT plays through November 19, 2022. For tickets, call the box office at 801-226-8600 or visit www.haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: Suzy O Photography


Regional Awards


From This Author - Tyler Hinton

Tyler Hinton has been a contributing editor at BroadwayWorld since January 2012. He has a BA from Brigham Young University (BYU) in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations and a minor i... (read more about this author)


Review: THE LION KING at the Eccles Theater is a Feast for the SensesReview: THE LION KING at the Eccles Theater is a Feast for the Senses
October 1, 2022

The national tour of THE LION KING at the Eccles Theater is a spectacle like no other--a feast for the senses with eye-popping visuals and immersive music.  It thrills with its groundbreaking application of masks and cultural puppetry techniques, along with its ravishing use of light, shadow, and color. Its drumbeat is the heartbeat of the African savannah.
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's LUCKY STIFF is Groovy FunReview: Hale Centre Theatre's LUCKY STIFF is Groovy Fun
September 18, 2022

LUCKY STIFF on Hale Centre Theatre’s Jewel Box Stage opens with an ode to classic 1970s game shows, and the musical that follows is like a ride back in time via the Game Show Channel.  A captivating competition for a cash prize with lots of twists and turns, it’s just a smidge naughty but ultimately wholesome…and always groovy. 
Tuacahn to Present BEAUTIFUL, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, and More in 2023 SeasonTuacahn to Present BEAUTIFUL, CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, and More in 2023 Season
September 17, 2022

This season will feature Roald Dahl’s CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME and Disney’s TARZAN in the Outdoor Amphitheatre along with BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL and Irving Berlin’s WHITE CHRISTMAS in the Hafen Theatre.
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Eccles Theater is a Masterful ReimaginingReview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Eccles Theater is a Masterful Reimagining
September 7, 2022

It is rare for a straight play on Broadway to tour the country and even rarer for one to visit Utah. With its masterful writing and world-class acting, one could not think of a better choice for a transplant from NYC to SLC than the national tour of HARPER LEE’S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at the Eccles Theater.
Review: Hale Centre Theatre's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN is a Buoyant Regional PremiereReview: Hale Centre Theatre's THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN is a Buoyant Regional Premiere
September 6, 2022

Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is the first place you can see the new revised version of THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN post-New York. And it’s a buoyant regional premiere.