Review: DEREK HOUGH: DANCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS at the Eccles Theater is Mesmerizingly, Upliftingly Joyful

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Derek Hough: DANCE FOR THE HOLIDAYS, touring at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, is mesmerizingly, upliftingly joyful and even spiritual, encapsulating everything wonderful about the holidays.

The evening is rightfully centered around the Emmy-winning DANCING WITH THE STARS favorite-turned-judge Derek Hough (a Sandy, Utah native who starred in FOOTLOOSE on the West End and appeared in HAIRSPRAY LIVE!), with unmatched dancing, sparkling personality, and a brilliant singing voice that enlivens the festivities throughout.

The show, co-created and directed by Emmy-winning creative team Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, never lags as it carries the audience on a nonstop journey through festive worlds inspired by distinct Christmas songs and concepts such as “The Little Drummer Boy,” longing for family members who have passed on, and even the Grinch. The themes and music (featuring a live percussionist and saxophonist) thoughtfully and seamlessly transition even with non-holiday songs, like “Too Darn Hot” from KISS ME KATE moving into another Broadway standard, “White Christmas.”

Hough is joined by his wife, Hayley, who is a beautifully graceful dancer and partner throughout the performance. A highlight is the reprise of their DANCING WITH THE STARS duet to “Beautiful Things” by Benson Boone (who also has ties to Utah) after an emotional recounting of the miracle of her recent recovery.

The troupe of dancers (which includes Utahns) is nothing short of phenomenal as they transition from ballroom to Latin to contemporary to hip-hop with ease. A standout is Easton Magliarditi from the most recent season of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE.

The costumes are stunning and change in the blink of an eye for each new number, with every possible iteration of holiday colors and designs represented and many unexpected but thoroughly pleasing pieces. They are elevated by the luminously saturated lighting design, filtered through haze to create an alternately ethereal and eye-popping performance space, anchored by two large Christmas trees.

The show closes with satisfying callbacks to the previous dances, including samples of the different costume and performance styles, followed by a dazzling finale that will make you want to start it all over again.

For information on upcoming performances in the Live! at the Eccles series or to buy tickets, call ArtTix at 801-355-ARTS (2787) or visit www.artsaltlake.org.

Photo Credit: Live! at the Eccles

Reader Reviews