Review: BYU's GODSPELL is Praiseworthy

GODSPELL at Brigham Young University's new West Campus Mainstage Theatre is a praiseworthy production that is joyful and worshipful.

GODSPELL (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by John-Michael Tebelak) was produced on Broadway in 1976 and again in this revised version in 2011. It follows the narrative of the Gospel According to St. Matthew in retelling the story and teachings of Jesus.

Director Tim Threlfall has admirably balanced the requirements of the piece with the expectations of the audience, and his staging along with Adam Dyer's choreography fluidly and jubilantly keep things moving toward a satisfying conclusion.

Oakley Thacker portrays Jesus with reverence but also a down-to-earth, open armed joie de vivre. Alex Joyner as John the Baptist/Judas provides counterpoint to him with a more solemn outlook.

The Disciples bring childlike innocence and love and a crisp performance quality that keeps the audience riveted to each musical number and parable. They include Ally Choe, Anson Bagley, Bailee Johnson, Ben Jessop, Brooke Nielson, Caleb Hafen, Emma Joyner, and Kersee Whitney.

While a new arts building is being built on BYU campus, the old Provo High School gym has been impressively converted into an intimate performance space with all the bells and whistles of a university facility. The thrust stage is superbly utilized by scenic designer Sariah Roberts as a graffiti-covered school playground.

The lighting design by Marianne Ohran and costume design by Ryver Mecham are both vivid and playful, as well as thoughtful and meaningful.

If you have any curiosity at all as to what a BYU version of GODSPELL would look like, it is well worth the effort to come and see.

GODSPELL plays through March 31, 2023. For tickets, call the box office at 801-422-2981 or visit arts.byu.edu.

Photo Credit: Brigham Young University