Repertory Dance Theatre's Ring Around the Rose Season Will Continue With VOYAGE

Article Pixel Feb. 12, 2020  
RDT's "Ring Around the Rose" season continues with Repertory Dance Theatre on March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am. RDT will explore the history and culture of dance in a fun and interactive way.

Repertory Dance Theatre will be performing excerpts from their student show VOYAGE, that they will be performing for around 1,000 students at a free matinee event March 3-4, 2020 thanks to the Utah State Board of Education and the POPS program.

The RDT dancers will explore how modern dance has been influenced by the music and movement of cultures worldwide. Rhythms and patterns gathered from Africa, Asia, Middle East, Europe, and the Americas connect the past with the present to illustrate how dance can document history and culture and tell our collective story.

As always, the audience will have a chance to participate in the action with an invitation to dance on stage and from their seats. This wiggle-friendly show will delight young audiences as well as educate them on the history and culture of dance.

Information:

Who: REPERTORY DANCE THEATRE
What: RDT's Ring Around the Rose
When: Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 am
Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)
How: $5 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office)




