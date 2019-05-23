Repertory Dance Theatre To Receive $15,000 From The NEA

National Endowment for the Arts Acting Chairman Mary Anne Carter has approved more than $80 million in grants as part of the Arts Endowment's second major funding announcement for fiscal year 2019. Included in this announcement is an Art Works grant of $15,000 to Repertory Dance Theatre to support a year-long dance education residency in Emery County. Art Works is the Arts Endowment's principal grantmaking program. The agency received 1,592 Art Works applications for this round of grantmaking, and will award 977 grants in this category.



"These awards, reaching every corner of the United States, are a testament to the artistic richness and diversity in our country," said Mary Anne Carter, acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts. "Organizations such as Repertory Dance Theatre are giving people in their community the opportunity to learn, create, and be inspired."



Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's oldest and most successful modern dance repertory company will present a year-long, multi-component dance education residency for 2,200 students in rural Emery County, Utah. Students will range in age from elementary to high school and each will be served with 1-5 of the following outreach activities: lecture demonstrations, creative movement classes (elementary schools), master classes (Jr./Sr. Highs), an RDT free matinee performance, a student showing for parents and friends, and side-by-side teacher/professional development.



"RDT is thrilled to be spending a significant amount of time in Emery County this upcoming season, thanks to the National Endowment for the Arts," says Linda C. Smith, Executive/Artistic Director of RDT. "We are always inspired when we get to visit Utah's rural communities, something we have done since our founding in 1966."



For more information on this National Endowment for the Arts grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.





