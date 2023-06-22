Repertory Dance Theatre Invites Families To Wiggle-Friendly Performances At Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center

For more than 25 years, Repertory Dance Theatre has been presenting "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances for children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through the Ring Around the Rose series.

Since the opening of the Rose Wagner, RDT has been inviting families to enjoy the performing arts in an interactive and accessible way. The 2023-2024 season continues that tradition designed to captivate young minds, spark imagination, and foster a lifelong love for the arts.



Repertory Dance Theatre (RDT) has scheduled nine performances to fall on the second Saturday of each month from September through May. As part of RDT's continuing efforts to build community, the company will feature local performing arts groups each month. Audiences of all ages are invited to watch and participate in the arts firsthand. Tickets are just $6/person or $20 for a family of four. Patrons can get an additional 30% off by purchasing a flex package of at least six performances.



Engaging and entertaining groups like Plan-B Theatre Company, Tablado Dance Company, and WOFA Dance Company will grace the stage and invite audiences to experience their artforms in a whole new way. Talented young artists from groups like Utah Punjabi Arts Academy, Flavakids Crew, Tanner Dance, and South Valley Creative Dance will present inspiring and interactive performances for all ages.



From music to dance, theater to cultural experiences, this season offers a diverse range of performances that will transport children into enchanting worlds of creativity and wonder. Each show promises to inspire, entertain, and leave an indelible mark on the hearts of young audiences.

For the full line-up, see below or visit rdtutah.org/ring-around-the-rose.