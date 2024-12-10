 Repertory Dance Theatre Hosts EMERGE 2025 in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Repertory Dance Theatre will present EMERGE 2025, an evening of choreography by RDT dancers and artistic staff, featuring community performers. Now in its 10th season, this annual event will be held in the Leona Wagner Black Box Theatre and will showcase the voices, styles, and stories of those who bring RDT’s stage to life each season.

As a revolutionary institution of modern dance and an incubator for talent, RDT empowers its company members to excel as technically proficient dancers, inspiring teachers, and innovative choreographers. This year's EMERGE features original works by Nicholas Cendese, Trung "Daniel" Do, Alex Pham, Lindsey Faber, Caleb Daly, Caitlyn Richter, Megan O'Brien, and Kara Komarnitsky.

RDT’s Associate Executive/Artistic Director, Nicholas Cendese, will present four distinct works featuring dancers from across the valley. His contributions include:

A piece featuring participants from RDT's Dance Center on Broadway’s Prime Movement class, designed for dancers aged 40+.

A new work created in collaboration with 27 students from Weber State University, which will also be showcased in the university’s spring performance.

A dynamic piece for young students from Tanner Dance, where Cendese once trained as a dancer.

A duet performed by students from South Valley Creative Dance, a studio owned by Cendese in Sandy.

RDT dancer Trung "Daniel" Do will debut a work created during the company’s Winterdance Workshop (December 12-14) at the Rose Wagner. Additionally, Do will collaborate with fourth-year company member Megan O'Brien on a piece highlighting the skills of dance instructors from across the valley. This collaboration celebrates Utah’s vibrant dance community and the often-unsung teachers who make it a national hub for the art form.

First-year company member Alexander Pham will share a piece featuring dancers from Davis High School Dance Company. Meanwhile, second-year member Caitlyn Richter and third-year member Caleb Daly will each present works that spotlight performers from the Salt Lake City community.

Fourth-year dancer Lindsey Faber will showcase two dance films, while RDT Archivist and frequent guest artist Kara Komarnitsky will present a new work featuring local community dancers.

EMERGE embodies RDT’s dedication to nurturing choreographers and fostering connections among dancers of all ages and backgrounds. This event underscores RDT’s mission to build and strengthen community through the art of dance.

