RDT's Ring Around the Rose Presents PYGMALION PRODUCTIONS

Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" will welcome Pygmalion Productions to the stage on May 14, 2022, at 11:00 am. This Utah theatre staple will present a fun puppet-making workshop with local artist, Maddiey Howell.



Maddiey Howell, a local artist and costume designer will lead the audience through a puppet-making workshop that takes found objects and turns them into larger-than-life characters for playtime or performance.

Maddiey has been in the costume, puppet, mask, and wig business for over a decade. Some of her favorite puppet making projects include Jack Frost and The Caucasian Chalk Circle at Utah Valley University; Peter Pan, Tarzan, Into the Woods, Shrek, Big Fish, and 2001: A Love Odyssey at Cottonwood High School (where she has been the resident costume designer since 2012;) as well as on stage playing a Bad Idea Bear and more in Wasatch Theater's production of Avenue Q.



Pygmalion Productions will also be in production of their spring show, Body Awareness. The Ring Around the Rose show will be performed on the set of this play so audience members will get a behind-the-scenes look at a professional theater production!

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly show and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.

RDT's Ring Around the Rose

Saturday, May 14, 2022 at 11:00 am

Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

How: $6 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office) Learn More.