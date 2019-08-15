RDT's Ring Around The Rose Explores Classical Indian Dancing With CHITRAKAAVYA

The Repertory Dance Theatre's "Ring Around the Rose" will welcome Chitrakaavya Dance to the stage for the first time on September 14, 2019 at 11:00 am. These talented artists will explore the ancient Indian dance form, Bharatanatyam, in a fun and interactive way!

ChitraKaavya Dance conceptualizes movement as a means of visual poetry. Using dance, they help create and nurture strong intercultural connections between the Indian diaspora and the many vibrant cultures in the Salt Lake Valley.

In this interactive, "wiggle-friendly" show, ChitraKaavya will be speaking through and demonstrating some of the movement vocabulary of Bharatanatyam, an ancient Indian classical dance form. They will also explore Ganesha, the elephant-headed god who removes all obstacles.



Then, audience members will be invited up on stage to learn the various intricate hand gestures of the classical art form. Those who are interested will also learn a short piece of choreography to a piece of English poetry.



As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly and delight ages 3-103. ChitraKaavya will present a performance that is both informative and fun -- a real treat for Salt Lake audiences



$5 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office) Learn More





