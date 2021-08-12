RDT's RING AROUND THE ROSE Returns To The Theatre For In-Person Performances

For more than twenty years, Repertory Dance Theatre has been presenting "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances for children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through the Ring Around the Rose series. After a full season of free, virtual performances Repertory Dance Theatre is thrilled to be returning to the Rose Wagner for in-person events for the 2021-2022 season.



Repertory Dance Theatre has scheduled nine performances to fall on the second Saturday of each month from September through May. Continuing to feature local performing arts groups each month, audiences of all ages are invited to watch and participate in the arts firsthand. Tickets are just $6/person or $20 for a family of four. Patrons can get an additional 30% off by purchasing a flex



Each of the talented performing groups that were featured on last season's virtual lineup will be featured this season in person. Engaging and entertaining groups like Samba Fogo, Wofa Dance Company, Pygmalion Productions, and Tablado Flamenco will grace the stage and invite audiences to experience their artforms in a whole new way. Talented young artists from groups like Utah Punjabi Arts Academy, Flavakids Crew, Tanner Dance, and South Valley Creative Dance will grace the stage and involve the audience in their engaging performances.



All performances will be limited to 50% capacity and masks will be required for all patrons over the age of 2. RDT will continue to monitor the status of the pandemic and follow the recommendations of the local health department and Salt Lake County.

