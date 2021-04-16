RDT Will Live Stream PYGMALION PRODUCTIONS as Part of Ring Around The Rose

RDT's Ring Around the Rose season concludes this May with another unforgettable online experience with Pygmalion Productions. Actress Brenda Hattingh will lead an interactive experience for all ages that audience members can participate in from home. The live event will take place at 11 am MST on May 8, 2021.

Get ready to stretch and move! Can you dance and flitter around like a butterfly or move slowly and deliberately like a turtle? Can you imagine a flower and hold it in your hand? What does it smell like? Join Brenda on a magical journey and discover some magic along the way!

In order to ensure the health and safety of the performers and the audience, this performance will be available for families in the comfort of their own homes. Audiences will be provided a link to a live-stream experience via Zoom where participants can interact directly with Brenda. There will be a recording for those who cannot join live.

Thanks to RDT's season sponsors, all tickets for this virtual experience are FREE OF CHARGE.

This performance will close the 2020-2021 season of RDT's Ring Around the Rose. RDT hopes to present this interactive series live in the theater next season, beginning in September.

Learn more at www.rdtutah.org/forkids.