RDT Announces New Pricing Structure For 59th Season

Repertory Dance Theatre, the nation's premiere modern dance repertory company and a leader in promoting the arts and culture through dance, has announced an updated ticket pricing structure designed to make performances more accessible to a diverse range of audiences. This new tiered pricing system will come into effect for the Company's 2024-2025 59th season of dance in Salt Lake City.

Repertory Dance Theatre has made a concerted effort to keep access to world-class dance affordable for everyone, maintaining concert prices for 17 years. The $30 ticket price does not reflect the true cost of producing our performances and paying our artists a living wage. However, we are committed to keeping our art accessible to all. To address this, RDT is introducing a tiered pricing structure. This allows those who can afford to pay slightly more to do so to support the company, while still providing lower prices for those for whom the cost may be more challenging.



Details of the Updated Pricing Structure:

ARTS CHAMPION: At $45, this tier more closely represents the true cost of a ticket to our performances. By selecting this price, you are investing in our community, and affirming the value of live performance and dance.

ARTS SUPPORTER: Priced at $30, this ticket offers standard access to all regular season performances, ensuring that our high-quality productions remain within reach for the majority of our audience. This price has not increased for 17 years.

ARTS ENTHUSIAST: Recognizing the importance of inclusivity, we are introducing a $15 ticket option available to anyone on a limited budget, including students, and seniors aged 65 and above.

Season Tickets: We are also introducing two tiers of season passes, allowing patrons to enjoy all performances throughout the season at a reduced rate. This option is ideal for dedicated patrons who do not want to miss any of our captivating productions and includes generous perks including invites to pre- and post-concert receptions, discounted boutique items, and the ability to purchase additional tickets throughout the season at a discounted rate. Arts Champion Subscriber: Packages range from $78-$170 and offer patrons 45% off of the individual Champion Rate Arts Enthusiast Subscriber: Ranging from $48-$140 available to anyone on a limited budget who still wants to enjoy the perks of subscribing.



Repertory Dance Theatre is committed to making the performing arts accessible to everyone in our community. Our updated pricing structure reflects our mission to break down financial barriers and foster a love for dance across diverse audiences.

“We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience the transformative power of dance,” said Linda C. Smith, Artistic/Executive Director and founding member of Repertory Dance Theatre. “Our new ticket pricing aims to ensure that cost is not a barrier to experiencing our performances, and we hope to welcome even more members of our community into our theater.”

Season tickets are available now at rdtutah.org and individual tickets will be available starting August 1.

