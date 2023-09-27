Plan-B Theatre & RadioWest Present RADIO HOUR EPISODE 17: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE FINAL PROBLEM

Plan-B Theatre & Kuer 90.1's Radiowest present a world premiere by Matthew Ivan Bennett, adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Friday, October 27, 2023 in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at The Rose (138 W 300 S, Slc).

Both performances are also live broadcasts on Kuer's Radiowest (so no late seating!) and feature ASL interpretation and post-show discussions.

What if Dr. Watson was a woman and Sherlock Holmes wasn't always right?

On the run from Moriarty, the keenest criminal mind they've ever faced, Holmes is unsure of his powers, and Watson is unsure of him.

This Halloween season, we perform RADIO HOUR in front of a "live studio audience" for the first time since 2014!

Written by Matthew Ivan Bennett (RADIO HOUR EPISODES 2-7 and 9-15 (and he acted in EPISODE 16!), ERIC(A), ART & CLASS, and A/VERSION OF EVENTS).

Directed by Cheryl Ann Cluff (Co-Founder, Plan-B Theatre; RADIO HOUR EPISODES 1-16).

Featuring Doug Fabrizio (Host of KUER's RadioWest, RADIO HOUR EPISODES 4, 7, 10-11, and 15) returning to the role of Sherlock Holmes that he first played in EPISODE 7: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE BLUE CARBUNCLE, Isabella Reeder (Member of Toblado Dance Company, RADIO HOUR EPISODES 12, 15-16) as Dr. Watson, and Jay Perry (Festival Director of the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival and more than two dozen Plan-B productions, including RADIO HOUR EPISODES 1-16, FACING EAST, SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP) as Everyone Else.

Sound design and eFoley by Joe Killian, projections by Daniel Charon (Artistic Director of Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company), and original music composed and performed by David Evanoff.

In the button gallery below you'll find the links to purchase single tickets ($25 general admission, $15 students, also available at 801.355.ARTS), the digital playbill, all previous episodes of RADIO HOUR, accessibility information, press, our free app, and the high school study guide for our A Week With A Play education program.

Cheryl Ann co-founded Plan-B in 1991. Her love of radio drama has been part of the company since RADIO MACBETH in 1996, followed by THE PBTC RADIO SHOW in 1998 and THE WAR OF THE WORLDS in 2002, each of which paved the way for RADIO HOUR.

In the early 2000s, Doug and Cheryl Ann discovered their shared love of classic radio drama.

In early 2005, Cheryl Ann, Doug, and Artistic Director Jerry Rapier met for fancy cocoa at the long-gone Cocoa Cafe to chat about the possibility of creating one live radio drama as one episode of RadioWest.

RADIO HOUR EPISODE 1: RADIO POE (which Cheryl Ann also adapted) aired that fall. We had no idea we'd still be collaborating 18 years later!

EPISODES 1-3, 6, and 10-16 were performed live in the RadioWest studio. EPISODES 4-5 and 7-9 were performed in front of a "live studio audience." The goal was to return to the latter format in 2020, but, well ...

So here were are, 18 years and one pandemic break later, sharing episode 17 with you as our "live studio audience"!

CAST & CREATIVE

Playwright: Matthew Ivan Bennett

Actors: Doug Fabrizio, Jay Perry & Isabella Reeder

Composer & Musician: David Evanoff

Director: Cheryl Ann Cluff

Lighting Designer: Emilio Casillas

Projections Designer: Daniel Charon

Show Art: Aaron Asano Swenson

Sound Designer & eFoley: Joe Killian

Sound Engineers: Brian Albers & Jay Clark

Stage Manager: Bridgette Lehman