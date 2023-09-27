Plan-B Theatre & RadioWest Present RADIO HOUR EPISODE 17: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE FINAL PROBLEM

Both performances are also live broadcasts on Kuer's Radiowest (so no late seating!) and feature ASL interpretation and post-show discussions.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Full Cast Set For 25th Anniversary North American Tour of MAMMA MIA!
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

Plan-B Theatre & Kuer 90.1's Radiowest present a world premiere by Matthew Ivan Bennett, adapted from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Friday, October 27, 2023 in the Jeanne Wagner Theatre at The Rose (138 W 300 S, Slc).

Both performances are also live broadcasts on Kuer's Radiowest (so no late seating!) and feature ASL interpretation and post-show discussions.

What if Dr. Watson was a woman and Sherlock Holmes wasn't always right?

On the run from Moriarty, the keenest criminal mind they've ever faced, Holmes is unsure of his powers, and Watson is unsure of him.

This Halloween season, we perform RADIO HOUR in front of a "live studio audience" for the first time since 2014!

Written by Matthew Ivan Bennett (RADIO HOUR EPISODES 2-7 and 9-15 (and he acted in EPISODE 16!), ERIC(A), ART & CLASS, and A/VERSION OF EVENTS).

Directed by Cheryl Ann Cluff (Co-Founder, Plan-B Theatre; RADIO HOUR EPISODES 1-16).

Featuring Doug Fabrizio (Host of KUER's RadioWest, RADIO HOUR EPISODES 4, 7, 10-11, and 15) returning to the role of Sherlock Holmes that he first played in EPISODE 7: SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE BLUE CARBUNCLE, Isabella Reeder (Member of Toblado Dance Company, RADIO HOUR EPISODES 12, 15-16) as Dr. Watson, and Jay Perry (Festival Director of the Great Salt Lake Fringe Festival and more than two dozen Plan-B productions, including RADIO HOUR EPISODES 1-16, FACING EAST, SINGING TO THE BRINE SHRIMP) as Everyone Else.

Sound design and eFoley by Joe Killian, projections by Daniel Charon (Artistic Director of Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company), and original music composed and performed by David Evanoff.

In the button gallery below you'll find the links to purchase single tickets ($25 general admission, $15 students, also available at 801.355.ARTS), the digital playbill, all previous episodes of RADIO HOUR, accessibility information, press, our free app, and the high school study guide for our A Week With A Play education program.

Cheryl Ann co-founded Plan-B in 1991. Her love of radio drama has been part of the company since RADIO MACBETH in 1996, followed by THE PBTC RADIO SHOW in 1998 and THE WAR OF THE WORLDS in 2002, each of which paved the way for RADIO HOUR.

In the early 2000s, Doug and Cheryl Ann discovered their shared love of classic radio drama.

In early 2005, Cheryl Ann, Doug, and Artistic Director Jerry Rapier met for fancy cocoa at the long-gone Cocoa Cafe to chat about the possibility of creating one live radio drama as one episode of RadioWest.

RADIO HOUR EPISODE 1: RADIO POE (which Cheryl Ann also adapted) aired that fall. We had no idea we'd still be collaborating 18 years later!

EPISODES 1-3, 6, and 10-16 were performed live in the RadioWest studio. EPISODES 4-5 and 7-9 were performed in front of a "live studio audience." The goal was to return to the latter format in 2020, but, well ... 

So here were are, 18 years and one pandemic break later, sharing episode 17 with you as our "live studio audience"!

CAST & CREATIVE

Playwright: Matthew Ivan Bennett
Actors: Doug Fabrizio, Jay Perry & Isabella Reeder
Composer & Musician: David Evanoff
Director: Cheryl Ann Cluff
Lighting Designer: Emilio Casillas
Projections Designer: Daniel Charon
Show Art: Aaron Asano Swenson
Sound Designer & eFoley: Joe Killian
Sound Engineers: Brian Albers & Jay Clark
Stage Manager: Bridgette Lehman



RELATED STORIES - Salt Lake City

1
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company Whisks Away the Audience Photo
Review: MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at Pioneer Theatre Company Whisks Away the Audience

Pioneer Theatre Company’s production of Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS whisks the audience away to an engaging evening.

2
DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week Photo
DADDY LONG LEGS Comes to On Pitch Performing Arts This Week

OPPA!’s production of Daddy Long Legs  opens Friday, September 29th. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orems THE MUSIC MAN Photo
Photos: First Look at Hale Center Theater Orem's THE MUSIC MAN

Hale Center Theater Orem will produce THE MUSIC MAN playing from Oct. 06 to Nov. 18, 2023. Check out the production photos here!

4
Salt Lake School For Performing Arts And Broadway Across America Announce New Partnership Photo
Salt Lake School For Performing Arts And Broadway Across America Announce New Partnership

New partnership to bring Broadway masterclasses to Salt Lake School for Performing Arts and Broadway Across America.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer Video
Ariana DeBose Leads Disney's WISH Movie Musical Trailer
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece' Video
Leslie Odom Jr. on Why PURLIE VICTORIOUS Is a 'Very Rare Piece'
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS Video
Lele Pons Dances to 'El Tango de Roxanne' From MOULIN ROUGE! on DWTS
View all Videos

Salt Lake City SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Charlie & the Chocolate Factory
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/13-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dracula vs. The Hunchback
Off Broadway Theater (10/06-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Coriolanus
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/15-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sleepy Hollow: The Musical
West Valley Performing Arts Center (10/05-10/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Hunchback of Notre Dame
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (7/15-10/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Irving Berlin's White Christmas
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (11/24-12/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# It’s a Wondrous Life
Off Broadway Theater (11/03-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Timon of Athens
Utah Shakespeare Festival (7/14-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Play That Goes Wrong
Utah Shakespeare Festival (6/30-10/07)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tarzan
Tuacahn Amphitheatre (5/20-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You