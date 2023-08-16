Plan-B Theatre Kicks Off RDT's Ring Around the Rose Season Next Month

Repertory Dance Theatre will welcome back Plan-B Theatre Company to kick off the 26th anniversary season of RDT's Ring Around the Rose on September 9, 2023 at 11 am.



Plan-B Theatre will present SQUEAK! by Tito Livas exploring neurodiversity. The show follows "Squeak" whose brain moves at warp speed and the difficulty that creates to connect with other kids and for adults to understand. While also entertaining, the show helps children develop a vocabulary for talking about neurodiversity and understand that not everyone’s brain works the same way. Children will learn to appreciate differences and treat others with dignity and respect while also learning breathing exercises to calm stressful moments.



The show features actors Alec Kalled and Taylor Wallace, is designed by Arika Schockmel, and is directed by Jerry Rapier.



After the performance, every child in attendance will be invited to join the cast on stage to learn some acting techniques. We'll practice communicating emotions and character traits through gesture, pose, and voice. In the lobby, children will have the chance to make simple finger puppets to take home with them.



The show will be ASL-Interpreted and a Live Audio Description will be available.



The Ring Around the Rose performance will kick off Plan-B Theatre Company's eleventh annual free elementary school tour. Learn more about their extensive education outreach activities here.

As is always the case with Ring Around the Rose, the show will be wiggle-friendly show and delight young audiences while introducing them to the world of theater.

Who: Plan-B Theatre's SQUEAK!

What: RDT's Ring Around the Rose

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 11:00 am

Where: Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center (138 West 300 South, Salt Lake City, UT 84101)

How: $6 tickets available through ArtTix (www.arttix.org, 801-534-1000, or at the box office)