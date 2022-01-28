Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pioneer Theatre Company to Present SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.”

Jan. 28, 2022  
PIONEER THEATRE COMPANY (PTC) is producing its long-awaited production of SOMETHING ROTTEN! Originally scheduled in 2020, and again in 2021, the production is scheduled to run from February 25 through March 12, 2022.

Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as "The Bard." When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting, all at the same time,

Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first musical. An uproarious dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals-those dazzling creations that entertain us, inspire us, and remind us that "everything's better with an exclamation point!"

Fore more information visit: www.pioneertheatre.org


