Pioneer Theatre Company to Present All-New Adaptation of Molière's SCAPIN in September

Pioneer Theatre Company will present Molière's Scapin in an all-new adaptation by director Stephen Wrentmore. Wrentmore's take on the 17th-century classic farce puts women at the forefront by changing the trouble-making servant Scapin into a female character-who is now assisting two very chic and meddling mothers (fathers in the original telling) in their quest to see their respective sons married to suitable brides. The production opens PTC's 22/23 Season from September 16 through October 1.

"Pioneer Theatre Company's 61st Season is presented in the pioneering spirit which gave the company its name. As PTC continues to welcome audiences back to live theatre, I can't think of a better way to kick things off than with a lightheartedly joyous, all-new Scapin," says Artistic Director Karen Azenberg. "Stephen's adaptation is fresh and thrilling. He's retained the wit of Molière's original but has infused it with a 21st-century sensibility-not to mention a gorgeous setting in 1960s Naples. We can't wait for our audiences to experience it."

Scapin director Stephen Wrentmore is an award-winning British theatre director and writer. As a director, Wrentmore has worked all over the world, including The National Theatre in London and the Meyerhold Theatre in Moscow. He currently teaches at the University of Kentucky and makes his PTC debut with Scapin.

"Working on this script has been an absolute delight; Moliere's playfulness, masterful structure, and commitment to the actor put the relationship between the performer and the audience as my primary focus," says Wrentmore. "And it's funny; the satire is sharp, intends to entertain, and translates wonderfully to the contemporary. The rehearsal room has been full of laughter and silliness. As a director, working with these extraordinary and talented actors has been thrilling. They have brought joy to the process that has become infectious. We can't wait to share Scapin with you. Comedy is a serious business."

PTC alum Kate Middleton, who previously appeared in A Few Good Men, Alabama Story, and Oslo, plays the title role. Other credits include The Other Place (Manhattan Theatre Club) and Roe (The Goodman). Playing the scheming matriarchs are PTC alum Celeste Ciulla (The Lion in Winter) as Arganta and, in her PTC debut, Sofia Jean Gomez (Angels in America, Signature Theatre Company) as Géronta.

Also returning to PTC are Lucy Lavely (One Man, Two Guvnors) as Zerbinette, Andrea Morales (The Anatomy of Love, Play-by-Play reading) as Hyacinthe, and Xavier Reyes (Sweat) as Sylvestre.

Making their PTC debuts are Adrian Baidoo (Broadway's The Inheritance) as Léandre and Alex Walton (I Hate Hamlet, Maltz Jupiter Theatre) as Octave. Also joining the company are interns from University of Utah Actor Training Program, Lina Boyer as Nérine and Zac Thorn as Carle.

Joining Wrentmore on the creative team are Scenic Designer Yoon Bae, Costume Designer Brenda Van Der Wiel, Lighting Designer Brian Tovar, Sound Designer Bryce Robinette, Fight Choreographer Zac Curtis, and Hair & Wig Designer Samantha Wootten. Tracey Woolley is the Production Stage Manager.

Scapin runs from September 16 through October 1 at the Simmons Pioneer Memorial Theatre. Tickets are available individually, or as part of PTC's season packages, at PioneerTheatre.org or by calling PTC's Box Office at 801-581-6961.