Pioneer Theatre Company Reveals Its Holiday Window Display

Looking for a socially-distanced outside activity for the holidays?

Pioneer Theatre Company has turned their building into a Holiday Window Display, showcasing festive holiday scenes that include clever animation and lights.

Designed by Broadway (and Utahn!) Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski, these scenes will be the perfect place to enjoy a cup of cocoa with the family or socially-distanced friends. These Window Displays are part of Pioneer Theatre Company's Let it Show: PTC's Perfectly Pandemic Productions, and will also have on display items from Pioneer Theatre Company's Holiday Scene Shoppe, where patrons are able to purchase items shown in the Windows.

