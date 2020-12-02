Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Pioneer Theatre Company Reveals Its Holiday Window Display

Article Pixel

Pioneer Theatre Company has turned their building into a Holiday Window Display.

Dec. 2, 2020  

Pioneer Theatre Company Reveals Its Holiday Window Display

Looking for a socially-distanced outside activity for the holidays?

Pioneer Theatre Company has turned their building into a Holiday Window Display, showcasing festive holiday scenes that include clever animation and lights.

Designed by Broadway (and Utahn!) Scenic Designer Jo Winiarski, these scenes will be the perfect place to enjoy a cup of cocoa with the family or socially-distanced friends. These Window Displays are part of Pioneer Theatre Company's Let it Show: PTC's Perfectly Pandemic Productions, and will also have on display items from Pioneer Theatre Company's Holiday Scene Shoppe, where patrons are able to purchase items shown in the Windows.



Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Vote Today For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
  • THE DOO WOP PROJECT: LIVE IN YOUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Live Virtual Theatrical Concert Announced
  • Iconic NYC Piano Bar Marie's Crisis to Re-Open Next Week
  • Singer-Songwriter Rosanne Cash Joins Chelsea Community Church Virtual Christmas Candlelight Carol Service