Pioneer Theatre Company Announces FIREFLIES to Complete Their 2021-2022 Season

To round out the 2021-2022 season, marking its return to live performances, Pioneer Theatre Company has announced the Utah Premiere of FIREFLIES by MATTHEW BARBER. The remaining title to complete the previously announced schedule, Fireflies is a drama adapted from the novel "Eleanor & Abel" by Annette Sanford. Following its original 2017 debut, the play won the prestigious Edgerton Foundation New Play Award. PTC's production will run April 1-16, 2022.

"Fireflies is a beautiful story of a woman's willingness, or unwillingness, to change, risking what she has for what she might gain," noted Artistic Director KAREN AZENBERG. "I've wanted to bring this story to our stage for a while and at this time, when we have all been through so much change, it seemed like the perfect moment."

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, and is set in her routine, and secure in her position as the town's most respected woman. A hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor's house, and possibly her life. It's a "beautiful and moving play," [BroadwayWorld.com] and a well-told story of tentative, late-life love.

