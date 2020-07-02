Pioneer Theater Company Makes and Sells Masks to Keep Staff Employed

Pioneer Theater Company's artistic team has begun using their costuming skills to make masks, donating them to various places in need, and selling them to keep their staff employed, Utah Public Radio reports.

"You know, be lovely if we all got grants from the government and from different organizations, but there's not enough money in the globe to fund every artist and every theater across the country," said Karen Azenberg, the theatre's Artistic Director. "So I kind of have started taking our fate into our own hands and we need masks. People really, really need to be wearing them to keep our community safe, to stop the spread of this horrible virus. And it's a service we can provide while helping to put some really talented and wonderful people back to work."

Selling the masks has allowed the company to bring back one employee to work at full salary. The goal is to bring back more staff by August.

Azenberg said the company received just over 300 orders in one weekend.

Multiple styles of masks are available, including some with a pocket for a filter, and others that can have a wire inserted for a tighter fit. The masks are sold via the company's website.

Read more on Utah Public Radio, and get your masks at pioneertheatre.org/masks-to-order.

