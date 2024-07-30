News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos/Video: RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH at Tuacahn

Performances run through August 10.

By: Jul. 30, 2024
Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash is now playing through Aug. 10 on stage in Tuacahn’s Indoor Hafen Theatre. Check out photos and video!
 
Told as a flashback over Cash’s life, this bio-musical is performed by a talented team of actor/musicians who rely heavily on the music of Johnny Cash to express the emotion and narrative of a story that many people may not know in its entirety. 
 
Although the Broadway version had a relatively short run with mixed reviews, the musical was later reimagined to feature a smaller cast, each playing a variety of instruments on stage, while paying homage to this prolific songwriter. The result has been extremely popular with audiences across the country. 
 

