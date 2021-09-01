Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents THE COMEDY OF TERRORS

pixeltracker

Utah Shakespeare Festival's THE COMEDY OF TERRORS by John Goodrum, directed by Brian Vaughn runs July 29 - October 9, 2021 at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

Sep. 1, 2021  

Utah Shakespeare Festival's THE COMEDY OF TERRORS by John Goodrum, directed by Brian Vaughn runs July 29 - October 9, 2021 at the Randall L. Jones Theatre.

Check out photos and video below!

Two twin sisters. Two twin brothers. And a third brother thrown in just for kicks. Sounds like a Shakespearean comedy. But this spooky and madcap farce revs up the action even further as two actors play all five characters: a police officer, a confused thespian, her twin sister-gone-bad, a conniving charity worker, and his bumbling twin brother.

For more information CLICK HERE!

Photo credit: Utah Shakespeare Festival, copyright 2021

Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents THE COMEDY OF TERRORS

Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents THE COMEDY OF TERRORS

Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents THE COMEDY OF TERRORS

Photos & Video: Utah Shakespeare Festival Presents THE COMEDY OF TERRORS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Salt Lake City Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Dan DeLuca Photo
Dan DeLuca
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Kerry Butler Photo
Kerry Butler

More Hot Stories For You