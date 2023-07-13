Photos: First Look at the Cast of Tuacahn's THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME in Character

Looking out over the Tuacahn Amphitheatre from his vantage point in the masterfully re-created Notre Dame Cathedral bell tower, actor Justin Luciano hopes the audience will get a strong sense of the message behind his character’s journey when The Hunchback of Notre Dame previews begin July 15 and opens July 21 at Tuacahn.

“It’s a heartbreaking, but also very hopeful story about an outcast that becomes the hero in a way,” said Luciano, who plays the title role in this epic tale.



Opening as the third in a rotation of three musicals performed in repertory this summer in the Tuacahn Outdoor Amphitheatre, Luciano and his castmates are excited to dig into the deeper, if not a little darker, content of this compelling story.



“There is a lot to uncover inside of this script, and a lot to explore and develop in this specific version of the show,” Luciano said. “For Quasimodo, I think it really shows the idea that you can be the kind of person you want to be, based on the choices you make, even in an adverse upbringing.”



Playing the part of a man who moves about his tower in a hunched, sideways walking position takes careful training and attention to his physical health to keep his back and core strong. But the most important thing for Luciano is getting plenty of rest and staying hydrated so he can continue belting out the stirring lyrics to his favorite songs night after night.



“It’s going to be huge… epic in terms of the scope of the production and the music itself,” Luciano said. “I’m massively excited.”



Returning to direct this epic production is Tim Threlfall, who also directed the last time Tuacahn mounted this story in 2016.



“This is really just a choral masterpiece,” Threlfall said. “You could mount a concert version of this show and still walk away very satisfied because the music is so beautiful.”



But of course, Tuacahn won’t be doing the music alone. In true Tuacahn fashion this production of The Hunchback of Notre Dame promises to be a full-scale spectacle, complete with all the larger-than-life scenery, carefully constructed costumes and technical elements that simply cannot be included in any other venue.



“I’m pretty excited about what these visuals can bring to the audience’s experience,” Threlfall said. “Light and dark are two very strong themes in this story and that is shown very well in both the acting, and the visual elements in the show.”



“This kind of story provides a great vehicle to showcase the fact that we needed to cast not only people who are stellar vocalists, but also stellar actors, both of which we have,” Threlfall said.



