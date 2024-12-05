Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn

The show opened on Nov. 22 and continues through Dec. 21.

By: Dec. 05, 2024
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Tuacahn is now presenting a musical version of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The show opened on Nov. 22 and continues through Dec. 21. Check out all new photos below!

LATEST NEWS

BWW Q&A: Kelly Prendergast on SHREK THE MUSICAL at the Eccles Theater
Sarah Millican Extends LATE BLOOMER World Tour Across 2025 With 24+ Dates
PRETTY WOMAN Announces Casting for Final Leg of North American Tour
BroadwayWorld Launches Giving Tuesday Regional Theatre Donation Database

The story itself features all the characters audiences will know and love, including the ghosts of past, present and future, as well as the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, Jacob Marley, and of course Ebenezer Scrooge. In addition, this version is filled with the music of Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, creating an even more magical, memorable experience.

On its surface, the story of A Christmas Carol is about a man who loves money more than people, and the perilous toll that attitude can take on a person's life. However, Greer said upon closer inspection there are additional layers to the tale, including how important it is to feel loved. 

In one of the biggest shows ever performed in the Hafen Theatre, a cast of 24 adults and seven children have the task of sharing that important message, but ultimately it is a message of hope and joy that carries this story through time and into people's hearts every Christmas season. 

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn Image




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Watch Next on Stage



Videos