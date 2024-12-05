Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Tuacahn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tuacahn is now presenting a musical version of the Charles Dickens classic, A Christmas Carol. The show opened on Nov. 22 and continues through Dec. 21. Check out all new photos below!

The story itself features all the characters audiences will know and love, including the ghosts of past, present and future, as well as the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, Jacob Marley, and of course Ebenezer Scrooge. In addition, this version is filled with the music of Alan Menken and Lynn Ahrens, creating an even more magical, memorable experience.

On its surface, the story of A Christmas Carol is about a man who loves money more than people, and the perilous toll that attitude can take on a person's life. However, Greer said upon closer inspection there are additional layers to the tale, including how important it is to feel loved.

In one of the biggest shows ever performed in the Hafen Theatre, a cast of 24 adults and seven children have the task of sharing that important message, but ultimately it is a message of hope and joy that carries this story through time and into people's hearts every Christmas season.

Photo Credit: Leavitt Wells

Comments