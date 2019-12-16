Photo Flash: Hale Center Theater Orem Presents MAN WITH THE POINTED TOES

Article Pixel Dec. 16, 2019  

Hale Center Theater Orem's season begins with this wild western cowboy comedy! Take a group of rough-and-tumble tough guys, add a well-to-do school teacher tasked with civilizing them, and you've got the perfect comedy to start the year!

Man With The Pointed Toes will run from Jan. 04 - Feb. 08 nightly at 7:30PM, with a special opening New Year's Eve performance on December 31st at 10:00PM For more information visit haletheater.org.

Photo Credit: Suzy Oliveira

Will Ingram

Will Ingram, McKell Petersen

Will Ingram, Dallin Bradford, Mason Willard, Jordan Briggs

Will Ingram, Dallin Bradford, Mason Willard, Jordan Briggs



