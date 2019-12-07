Photo Flash: First Look At Salt Lake Acting Company's Utah Premiere Of PETE THE CAT

Don't miss the Utah premiere of PETE THE CAT, playing now through December 30th!

When Pete the Cat gets caught jamming after bedtime, the cat-catcher sends him to live with the Biddle family to learn his manners. But for Pete, life is an adventure no matter where you wind up, and the minute he walks in the door, he gets the whole family rocking. The whole family that is, except for young Jimmy Biddle, the most organized second grader on planet Earth. But when Jimmy draws a blank in art class during the last week of school, it turns out Pete is the perfect pal to help him out. Together, they set out on a mission to help Jimmy conquer second grade art, and along the way, they both learn a little something new about inspiration.

Comprising the cast are Cameron Aragon (Olive), Jacob Weitlauf (Pete the Cat), Joseph Paul Branca (Jimmy), Shelby Andersen (Mom), and Trayven Call (Dad). Weitlauf and Branca return to SLAC's Upstairs Theatre after appearing in SATURDAY'S VOYEUR 2019. Call recently appeared in SLAC's world premiere of FORM OF A GIRL UNKNOWN. Andersen appeared previously in CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION, 4000 MILES, and the 2012 children's production CLICK, CLACK, MOO: COWS THAT TYPE. Aragon makes her Salt Lake Acting Company debut with PETE THE CAT.

Penelope Caywood, Artistic Director of the University of Utah Children's Theatre, returns for her 10th children's production at SLAC. She directs, choreographs, and provides musical direction for PETE THE CAT. Rounding out the creative team are Gage Williams (scenic design), Dennis Hassan (costume design), Justin Ivie (props design) and Jesse Portillo (lighting design).

PETE THE CAT runs through December 30th. Tickets can be obtained here, in person at the SLAC box office, or by calling 801-363-7522.



Trayven Call, Jacob Weitlauf, and Shelby Andersen in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Jacob Weitlauf and Cameron Aragon in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Cameron Aragon, Jacob Weitlauf, Shelby Andersen, Trayven Call, and Joseph Paul Branca in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Jacob Weitlauf and Joseph Paul Branca in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Trayven Call, Shelby Andersen, Joseph Paul Branca, Jacob Weitlauf, and Cameron Aragon in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Trayven Call, Joseph Paul Branca, Shelby Andersen, and Jacob Weitlauf in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Joseph Paul Branca, Jacob Weitlauf, and Cameron Aragon in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Joseph Paul Branca, Cameron Aragon, Shelby Andersen, and Jacob Weitlauf in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Shelby Andersen, Trayven Call, Jacob Weitlauf, Joseph Paul Branca, and Cameron Aragon in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography

Jacob Weitlauf, Joseph Paul Branca, Cameron Aragon, Shelby Andersen, and Trayven Call in PETE THE CAT. Photo by dav.d daniels/ dav.d photography





