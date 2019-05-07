Photo Flash: David Henry Hwang Visits Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN In Rehearsal

Jason Ma and his company of Asian American actors are currently in rehearsal at different venues around Salt Lake City for the upcoming semi-staged concert presentations of his new musical Gold Mountain, which has sold out its Salt Lake City run. Those hoping to catch one of the Spike 150 celebration performances can see this original musical in nearby Ogden.

The cast features Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jonny Lee Jr, Joseph Steven Yang (Aubergine at Playwrights Horizons), Darren Lee (Allegiance), Kiet Tai Cao, Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Steven Eng (CSC's Pacific Overtures), Eric Bondoc (Pacific Overtures, 2004 revival), Daniel May (Soft Power), Alex Hsu, Eric Elizaga, Viet Vo, joined by Utah actor Robert Scott Smith.

Alan Muraoka is at the helm of Gold Mountain, with choreography by Billy Bustamante, and music direction by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld. Performances in Ogden will take place in partnership with Ogden Musical Theatre at the historic Peery's Egyptian Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. The sold out performances in Salt Lake City are set for the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles Theater on Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9, both at 8:00 p.m

The company welcomed playwright David Henry Hwang and Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member to their rehearsal at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Scroll down for photos below.

Hwang was in town for the Salt Lake Acting Company's presentation of two staged readings of his second play, The Dance and the Railroad, directed by Billy Bustamante and starring Tobias C. Wong and Whit K. Lee, as part of the Spike 150 celebration of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. This was followed by by a panel discussion with Hwang, Ma and Paisley Rekdal, the poet laureate of Utah, Max Chang, Spike 150 board member Max Chang, and Judge Michael Kwan, President, Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.

Spike 150 is expecting around 600,000 people will attend the celebration events planned and that the activities planned will reach approximately 2.5 million people.

