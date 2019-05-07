Photo Flash: David Henry Hwang Visits Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN In Rehearsal

May. 7, 2019  

Jason Ma and his company of Asian American actors are currently in rehearsal at different venues around Salt Lake City for the upcoming semi-staged concert presentations of his new musical Gold Mountain, which has sold out its Salt Lake City run. Those hoping to catch one of the Spike 150 celebration performances can see this original musical in nearby Ogden.

The cast features Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jonny Lee Jr, Joseph Steven Yang (Aubergine at Playwrights Horizons), Darren Lee (Allegiance), Kiet Tai Cao, Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Steven Eng (CSC's Pacific Overtures), Eric Bondoc (Pacific Overtures, 2004 revival), Daniel May (Soft Power), Alex Hsu, Eric Elizaga, Viet Vo, joined by Utah actor Robert Scott Smith.

Alan Muraoka is at the helm of Gold Mountain, with choreography by Billy Bustamante, and music direction by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld. Performances in Ogden will take place in partnership with Ogden Musical Theatre at the historic Peery's Egyptian Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10 and at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 11. The sold out performances in Salt Lake City are set for the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles Theater on Wednesday, May 8 and Thursday, May 9, both at 8:00 p.m

The company welcomed playwright David Henry Hwang and Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member to their rehearsal at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center. Scroll down for photos below.

Hwang was in town for the Salt Lake Acting Company's presentation of two staged readings of his second play, The Dance and the Railroad, directed by Billy Bustamante and starring Tobias C. Wong and Whit K. Lee, as part of the Spike 150 celebration of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. This was followed by by a panel discussion with Hwang, Ma and Paisley Rekdal, the poet laureate of Utah, Max Chang, Spike 150 board member Max Chang, and Judge Michael Kwan, President, Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.

Spike 150 is expecting around 600,000 people will attend the celebration events planned and that the activities planned will reach approximately 2.5 million people.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

high res photos

Ali Ewoldt, David Henry Hwang and Jonny Lee, Jr.

Alan Muraoka, Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member, David Henry Hwang and Jason Ma

1st Row: Viet Vo, Steven Eng, Jason Ma, Jonny Lee, Jr., Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, Ali Ewoldt. 2nd Row: Eric Elizaga, Darren Lee, Alan Muraoka, Daniel May, David Henry Hwang, Joseph Steven Yang, Lawrence-Michael Arias, Eric Bondoc, Alex Hsu, Kiet Tai Cao, Robert Scott Smith, Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member

 

GOLD MOUNTAIN Company 1st Row: Viet Vo, Steven Eng, Jason Ma, Jonny Lee, Jr. , Ali Ewoldt. 2nd Row: Eric Elizaga, Darren Lee, Daniel May, Alan Muraoka, Joseph Steven Yang, Lawrence-Michael Arias, Eri Bondoc, Alex Hsu, Kiet Tai Cao, Robert Scott Smith

Ali Ewoldt and Jonny Lee, Jr.

Eric Elizaga, Jonny Lee, Jr. Daniel May, Alex Hsu, Lawrence-Michael Arias.

Johnny Lee, Jr. and Jason Ma

Viet Vo and Eric Elizaga

Daniel May, Alex Hsu, Darren Lee, Steven Eng and Jonny Lee, Jr

Daniel May, Alex Hsu, Viet Vo, Lawrence-Michael Arias

Darren Lee, Kiet Tai Cao, Joseph Steven Yang and Jonny Lee, Jr.

David Henry Hwang and his SOFT POWER cast member Daniel May

Jason Ma, David Henry Hwang and Alan Muraoka

Jonny Lee, Jr.

Joseph Steven Yang and Jonny Lee, Jr

Joseph Steven Yang, Kiet Tai Cao, Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, Ali Ewoldt and RoBert Scott Smith

Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, RoBert Scott Smith, Ali Ewoldt, Max Chang and David Henry Hwang

Steven Eng and Eric Bondoc

Lia Chang, Jason Ma, David Henry Hwang, Alan Muraoka, Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee, Jr

Eric Elizaga, Darren Lee, Billy Bustamante, Jason Ma, Steven Eng and Viet Vo

 



    popup