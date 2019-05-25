Photo Flash: Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang And More Celebrate Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN In Salt Lake City
Zions Bank in partnership with Spike150, CRWDA and Ogden Musical Theatre presented Gold Mountain, written by 2017 ASCAP Foundation's Cole Porter Award recipient Jason Ma as a series of semi-staged concert performances at the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City and in partnership with Ogden Musical Theatre, at the historic Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden, May 8 - May 11.
The cast features Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jonny Lee Jr, Joseph Steven Yang (Aubergine at Playwrights Horizons),&nb! sp;Darren Lee (Allegiance), Kiet Tai Cao, Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Steven Eng (CSC's Pacific Overtures), Eric Bondoc (Pacific Overtures, 2004 revival), Daniel May (Soft Power), Alex Hsu, Eric Elizaga, Viet Vo, joined by Utah actor Robert Scott Smith.
Helmed by Alan Muraoka, Gold Mountain featured choreography by Billy Bustamante and Darren Lee, and music direction by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld. The band includes Nicole Elkins (Flute/Piccolo/Dizi), LeeAnn Morgan (Viola), Lauren Posey (Cello), Keming Zhou (Erhu).
Gold Mountain, a new original musical, is a love story set against the backdrop of a pivotal event in America's history: the construction of the first transcontinental railroad. It is a heartfelt, universal tale that celebrates the striving immigrant spirit, the redemptive power of love, and the ultimate nobility of self-sacrifice among a team of Chinese! railroad workers.
It was a marvelous commemoration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the Spike 150 celebration of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Scroll down for photos of Jason Ma's company of Gold Mountain during their mini tour in Salt Lake City and Ogden.
On May 6th, the company welcomed playwright David Henry Hwang and Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member to their rehearsal at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
Hwang was in town for the Salt Lake Acting Company's presentation of two staged readings of his second play, The Dance and the Railroad, directed by Billy Bustamante and starring Tobias C. Wong and Whit K. ! Lee, as part of the Spike 150 celebration. This was followed by a panel discussion with Hwang, Ma and Paisley Rekdal, the poet laureate of Utah, Spike 150 board member Max Chang, and Judge Michael Kwan, President, Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.
After the opening night performance on May 8th, leading lady Ali Ewoldt was honored by Attorney General of Utah, Sean D. Reyes in recognition of her work with Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that spreads awareness about human trafficking. While starring in The Phantom of the Opera, Ms. Ewoldt brought together the Broadway casts of Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon to learn about the organization's mission and meet a survivor.
Several of the performances were sold-out with more than 1600 people having the opportunity to experience Gold Mountain.
After the closing performance in Ogden on May 11th, the cast and creative team attended the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City, where Gold Mountain creator Jason Ma was presented with one of only five sets of commemorative coins created to mark the 150th anniversary by Judge Michael Kwan, president of CRWDA. Other recipients included David Henry Hwang and Spike 150 board members, Max Chang and Doug Foxley, all for their contributions towards highlighting Chinese railroad workers and reclaiming their history during the 150th anniversary celebrations.
Ann Harada, Ali Ewoldt, Alan Muraoka, Lia Chang and Jason Ma attend the opening night party on May 8, 2019.
Alan Muraoka, Ann Harada, Jason Ma attend the opening night party on May 8, 2019.
Steven Eng, Alan Muraoka, Jonny Lee, Jr. Ali Ewoldt, Kristen Rosenfeld, Jason Ma and Eric Bondoc attend the opening night party on May 8, 2019.
Sitting: Jason Ma, Alan Muraoka, Lia Chang, Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee, Jr. Kristen Rosenfeld, Steven Eng. Standing: Lawrence-Michael Arias, Daniel May, Eric Elizaga, Kiet Tai Cao, Viet Vo, Eric Bondoc, Al
The GOLD MOUNTAIN company on opening night.
(May 6, 2019) Alan Muraoka, Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member, David Henry Hwang and Jason Ma
(May 6, 2019) 1st Row: Viet Vo, Steven Eng, Jason Ma, Jonny Lee, Jr., Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, Ali Ewoldt. 2nd Row: Eric Elizaga, Darren Lee, Alan Muraoka, Daniel May, David Henry Hwang, Joseph Steven Y
(May 6, 2019) Lia Chang, Jason Ma, David Henry Hwang, Alan Muraoka, Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee, Jr.
(May 6, 2019) Max Chang, Paisley Rekdal, Ali Ewoldt, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes, David Henry Hwang in the lobby of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City.
(May 6, 2019) Max Chang, Spike 150 Board of Director, Jill Remington Love, director of Utah Department of Heritage Arts, Chris Robinson, Spike 150 Board of Director, Paisley Rekdal, Utah Poet Laureate
Jason Ma, Jonny Lee, Jr., Billy Bustamante, Daniel May after the performance of DANCE AND THE RAILROAD at Salt Lake Acting Company on May 6, 2019.
Utah Poet Laureate Paisley Rekdal, David Henry Hwang, Jason Ma spoke on a panel after the performance of DANCE AND THE RAILROAD at Salt Lake Acting Company on May 6, 2019.
Director/choreographer Billy Bustamante, playwright David Henry Hwang, and actors Whit K. Lee, Tobias C. Wong after the performance of DANCE AND THE RAILROAD at Salt Lake Acting Company on May 6, 2019
Eric Elizaga, Darren Lee, Billy Bustamante, Jason Ma, Steven Eng and Viet Vo in the lobby of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City.
RoBert Scott Smith, Jason Ma and Kiet Tai Cao in rehearsal.
Steven Eng, Eric Bondoc and choreographer Billy Bustamante in rehearsal
Choreographer Billy Bustamante
A PACIFIC OVERTURES reunion with Darren Lee, Alan Muraoka, Jason Ma, Steven Eng, Eric Bondoc, Kenway Kua and Billy Bustamante.
Music Director Kristen Rosenfeld in rehearsal
Richard Chang, David Henry Hwang and Jason Ma after the performance of DANCE AND THE RAILROAD at Salt Lake Acting Company on May 6, 2019.
Jason Ma and Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member at the opening night performance of GOLD MOUNTAIN on May 8, 2019.
Ali Ewoldt and Jonny Lee, Jr.
Cynthia Fleming, Whit K. Lee, Jason Ma, Billy Bustamante, Tobias C. Wong after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Ali Ewoldt and Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Max Chang, Spike 150 Board member, Ali Ewoldt and Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Keming Zhou, Lauren Posey, Nicole Elkins, Kristen Rosenfeld and LeeAnn Morgan after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Alan Muraoka, Baldwin Louie and Jason Ma after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Saysha Reyes and her husband, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Max Chang, Jason Ma and Alan Muraoka after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Lia Chang, Jason Ma, Ann Harada, Alan Muraoka and Kristen Rosenfeld after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Darren Lee, Jonny Lee, Jr., Tobias C. Wong, Whit K. Lee, Jason Ma, Alan Muraoka and Daniel May after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Tobias C. Wong, Steven Eng, Eric Bondoc and Whit K. Lee after the opening night performance on May 8, 2019.
Viet Vo, Daniel May, Joseph Steven Yang, Kiet Tai Cao, Justin Anthony Long, Jonny Lee, Jr., Ali Ewoldt, Eric Bondoc and Steven Eng in the lobby of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Salt Lake City on May 8, 201
Eric Elizaga, Daniel May, Viet Vo, Kiet Tai Cao, Darren Lee, Joseph Steven Yang, Jason Ma, Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee, Jr., Eric Bondoc, Lia Chang and Steven Eng in the lobby of the Kimpton Hotel Monaco Sa
Alan Muraoka and Jason Ma at the opening night party on May 8, 2019.
Jason Ma, Kassi Bybee, GM of Ogden Eccles Conference Center & Peery''s Egyptian Theater, Maurie Tarbox, Artistic Director of Ogden Musical Theatre, Alan Muraoka at Peery''s Egyptian Theater in Ogden on
Judge Michael Kwan, Margaret Yee and Jason Ma at Peery''s Egyptian Theater in Ogden on May 10, 2019.
Margaret Yee, Ali Ewoldt and Judge Michael Kwan at Peery''s Egyptian Theater in Ogden on May 10, 2019.
Jason Ma at Peery''s Egyptian Theater in Ogden on May 10, 2019.
Peery''s Egyptian Theater in Ogden, Utah
Jason Ma, Delta Airlines'' GorDon Chang, Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee, Jr. attend the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City on May 11, 2019.
Ali Ewoldt, Jonny Lee, Jr., Lia Chang attend the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City on May 11, 2019. Photo by Eric Bondoc
Tzi Ma and Jonny Lee, Jr. attend the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City on May 11, 2019.
Lia Chang and Tzi Ma attend the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City on May 11, 2019.
Darren Lee, Lia Chang, Alan Muraoka, Jason Ma and Kristen Rosenfeld attend the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City on May 11, 2019.
Kiet Tai Cao, Eric Elizaga, Judge Michael Kwan, Alex Hsu, Jason Ma, Lawrence-Michael Arias, Viet Vo, George Hobica and Jonny Lee, Jr. attend the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Cr
Gold Mountain creator Jason Ma was presented with one of only five sets of commemorative coins created to mark the 150th anniversary by Judge Michael Kwan, president of CRWDA at the 2019 CRWDA Awards
