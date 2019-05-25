Photo Flash: Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, David Henry Hwang And More Celebrate Jason Ma's GOLD MOUNTAIN In Salt Lake City

Zions Bank in partnership with Spike150, CRWDA and Ogden Musical Theatre presented Gold Mountain, written by 2017 ASCAP Foundation's Cole Porter Award recipient Jason Ma as a series of semi-staged concert performances at the Regent Street Black Box at The Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City and in partnership with Ogden Musical Theatre, at the historic Peery's Egyptian Theater in Ogden, May 8 - May 11.

The cast features Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Jonny Lee Jr, Joseph Steven Yang (Aubergine at Playwrights Horizons),&nb! sp;Darren Lee (Allegiance), Kiet Tai Cao, Lawrence-Michael C. Arias, Steven Eng (CSC's Pacific Overtures), Eric Bondoc (Pacific Overtures, 2004 revival), Daniel May (Soft Power), Alex Hsu, Eric Elizaga, Viet Vo, joined by Utah actor Robert Scott Smith.

Helmed by Alan Muraoka, Gold Mountain featured choreography by Billy Bustamante and Darren Lee, and music direction by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld. The band includes Nicole Elkins (Flute/Piccolo/Dizi), LeeAnn Morgan (Viola), Lauren Posey (Cello), Keming Zhou (Erhu).

Gold Mountain, a new original musical, is a love story set against the backdrop of a pivotal event in America's history: the construction of the first transcontinental railroad. It is a heartfelt, universal tale that celebrates the striving immigrant spirit, the redemptive power of love, and the ultimate nobility of self-sacrifice among a team of Chinese! railroad workers.

It was a marvelous commemoration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month and the Spike 150 celebration of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad. Scroll down for photos of Jason Ma's company of Gold Mountain during their mini tour in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

On May 6th, the company welcomed playwright David Henry Hwang and Max Chang, Spike 150 Board Member to their rehearsal at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.

Hwang was in town for the Salt Lake Acting Company's presentation of two staged readings of his second play, The Dance and the Railroad, directed by Billy Bustamante and starring Tobias C. Wong and Whit K. ! Lee, as part of the Spike 150 celebration. This was followed by a panel discussion with Hwang, Ma and Paisley Rekdal, the poet laureate of Utah, Spike 150 board member Max Chang, and Judge Michael Kwan, President, Chinese Railroad Workers Descendants Association.

After the opening night performance on May 8th, leading lady Ali Ewoldt was honored by Attorney General of Utah, Sean D. Reyes in recognition of her work with Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that spreads awareness about human trafficking. While starring in The Phantom of the Opera, Ms. Ewoldt brought together the Broadway casts of Phantom of the Opera and Miss Saigon to learn about the organization's mission and meet a survivor.

Several of the performances were sold-out with more than 1600 people having the opportunity to experience Gold Mountain.

After the closing performance in Ogden on May 11th, the cast and creative team attended the 2019 CRWDA Awards Gala at the Marriott Downtown City Creek Hotel in Salt Lake City, where Gold Mountain creator Jason Ma was presented with one of only five sets of commemorative coins created to mark the 150th anniversary by Judge Michael Kwan, president of CRWDA. Other recipients included David Henry Hwang and Spike 150 board members, Max Chang and Doug Foxley, all for their contributions towards highlighting Chinese railroad workers and reclaiming their history during the 150th anniversary celebrations.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang





Related Articles Shows View More Salt Lake City Stories

More Hot Stories For You