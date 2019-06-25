Park City Institute Opens 2019 St. Regis Big Stars Bright Nights Concert Series with BROTHERS OSBORNE

Kicking off its 16th season of the St. Regis Big Stars, Bright Nights Concert Series, Park City Institute presents country duo, Brothers Osborne, Sunday, July 7th, at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts.

"We are excited to present Brothers Osborne at the Eccles Center," said PCI Executive Director, Teri Orr. "Their brand of storytelling and stellar musicianship has audiences all over the world, up on their feet, and singing along."

The pair honed their musical chops, growing up in Deale, Maryland, a small fishing town on the Atlantic seaboard. It was a cozy place, filled with blue-collar workers who made their living on the water. During the weekends, many of those workers would head over to the Osborne household, where a series of loose, all-night jam sessions filled the Maryland air with the sounds of Bob Seger, Hank Williams, Tom Petty and George Jones. Brothers Osborne have worked with Dierks Bentley, Lee Ann Womack and Lucie Silvas (who happens to be married to John). In-demand songwriters, the pair have penned songs for David Nail, Little Big Town and Tim McGRaw.

Brothers Osborne were nominated for Grammy Awards, won four CMA Awards, and five ACM Awards. Most recently, the sibling duo received three CMT Awards nominations, tying with Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, and Zac Brown Band, for most-nominated artists.

The brothers initially had their sights set on separate music careers. "All I wanted to do was grow up, be in a band, play songs that I think are great and get to play guitar solos," John told the New York Times. TJ had similar aspirations-and eventually they realized they played their best, together. "There was something there that we didn't notice because we had been around it our whole lives," he said. "It didn't seem like it was anything unique. But people just kept commenting on it."

Their brand of ballads and fired-up Southern rock tunes, showcase TJ's deep voice, and John's guitar work, with critics comparing them to the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

About Austin Jencks: Rolling Stone calls him "A gnarly, but vulnerable, country-blues singer with the introspective songwriting chops Nashville thankfully continues to reward." With songs like, "In My Head," and the recently-released, "Fat Kid," Jencks' performances are lyrical journeys, reflecting the life he has lived. An alumnus of NBC's The Voice, Jencks' album, "If You Grew Up Like I Did," released in May.

