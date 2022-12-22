Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
PRIDE & PREJUDICE to be Presented at Hale Center Theater Orem in January

Join them at Pemberley for Pride & Prejudice, the timeless story of when opposites attract.

Dec. 22, 2022  
Hale Center Theater Orem will Produce "PRIDE & PREJUDICE" playing from Jan. 06 to Feb. 11, 2023.

Tickets available by calling the Box Office at (801)226-8600, or by visiting our website at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216139®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.haletheater.org%2Foverview%2F2048?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1


"Adapted from the beloved Jane Austen classic which spawned 200 years' worth of retellings. Join us at Pemberley for Pride & Prejudice, the timeless story of when opposites attract featuring the witty and intelligent Elizabeth Bennett, the equally brilliant and wealthy Mr. Darcy, and a cavalcade of unforgettably relatable characters."

PRIDE & PREJUDICE will run from Jan. 06 to Feb. 11, 2023 nightly at 7:30PM, with select Saturday matinees at 12PM and 4PM, dark on Sunday.

For specific performance times, please visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216139®id=92&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.haletheater.org%2Foverview%2F2048?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

PRODUCTION TEAM:


Director: Barta Heiner

Choreographer: Amelia Rose Moore

Dialect Coach: Dianna Graham


Production Stage Manager: Ryan Fallis

Production Manager: Joseph Governale

Lighting Design: Ryan Fallis

Costume Design: Dennis Wright

Set Design: Jason Baldwin

Sound Design: Ryan Fallis; Richie Trimble

Hair & Makeup Design: Melinda Wilks

Properties: Linda Hale

