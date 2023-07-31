Onstage Ogden Reveals On-Sale Date for 2023/2024 Season

Onstage Ogden announced Friday that tickets to its highly anticipated 2023/2024 Season go on sale Tuesday, August 1 at 10 am. The upcoming season offers a diverse array of performances, catering to audiences of all ages, including musical concerts, dance, comedy, and more.

The Utah Symphony will make seven appearances in Ogden this year, with a major highlight being their collaboration with the multi-Tony and Grammy Award-winning Audra McDonald. The Broadway star's exceptional vocal talent and stage presence are sure to deliver an unforgettable musical evening.

Ballet West kicks off the holiday season in Ogden with their production of "The Nutcracker." A beloved classic, the production guarantees to captivate audiences with its dazzling costumes and breathtaking choreography.

The humor-filled parody of J.K. Rowling's wizarding saga, "Potted Potter," condenses all seven Harry Potter books into a side-splitting 70-minute performance. This two-man comedy show promises non-stop jokes, clever storytelling, and audience engagement, catering to die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

Audiences can also experience the exceptional talent of Utah's own The 5 Browns, a renowned sibling piano ensemble known for their remarkable synchrony and virtuosity. Their repertoire spans classical masterpieces to contemporary favorites, ensuring a captivating musical experience for all music enthusiasts.

The season also includes Tres Souls, a modern trio romántico performing beloved Mexican boleros; Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tour; Puddles Pity Party, a larger-than-life musical clown known for his unique take on popular songs; and Twisted Pine, a bluegrass-inspired band that defies genre boundaries.

"We are incredibly excited to bring such a diverse lineup of performers to Ogden for our 2023/2024 season," said James Fredrick, Executive Director of Onstage Ogden. "Whether you're a long-time fan of the Utah Symphony, jazz or you're looking for something new and exciting to experience, we have something for everyone this season."

Onstage Ogden's 2023/2024 Season List:

Dvořák's New World Symphony w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, September 14, Browning Center @ WSU

Tres Souls Friday, September 15, Peery's Egyptian Theater

BYU World of DanceSaturday, September 23, Browning Center @ WSU

Garbiel Royal, Wednesday, September 27, The Monarch

Twisted Pine, Thursday, October 12, The Monarch

Puddles Pity Party, Friday, October 20, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Cirque Mechanics, Saturday, October 21, Browning Center @ WSU

Beethoven Symphony No. 9 w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, November 2, Browning Center @ WSU

Audra McDonald w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, November 9, Browning Center @ WSU

Ballet West's The Nutcracker, December 1 thru 3, Browning Center @ WSU

Here Comes Santa Claus w/Utah Symphony, Tuesday, December 12, Browning Center @ WSU

Potted Potter, Thursday & Friday, January 18 & 19, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Prokofiev Violin Concerto No. 1 w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, February 1, Browning Center @ WSU

BYU Men's & Women's Choruses Saturday, February 3, Browning Center @ WSU

Casablanca w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, February 8, Browning Center @ WSU

International Guitar Night, Thursday, February 15, Peery's Egyptian Theater

Jazz at Lincoln Center, Saturday, February 17, Browning Center @ WSU

Lone Piñon, Friday, March 1, The Monarch

Peter & the Wolf w/Utah Symphony, Thursday, March 14, Browning Center @ WSU

Chad Lawson, Saturday, March 23, The Monarch

Five Browns w/Chamber Orchestra Ogden, Friday, April 19, Browning Center @ WSU

Anderson & Roe Thursday, May 2, The Monarch

With the mission to energize and engage the greater Ogden community, Onstage Ogden is the largest nonprofit arts and entertainment presenter in Weber County. Originally founded in 1949 to present the Utah Symphony in Ogden, today the organization presents the world's finest music and dance.