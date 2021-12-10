On Pitch Performing Presents HOLIDAY FOLLIES

Elvis, Showgirls, Magic and Wedding will combine for the ultimate Jack Pot of a production as the Las Vegas vibe fills the air with excitement for the annual Holiday Follies presented by On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!). Celebrate the season, follies style, as we bring audiences and local arts organizations together for four days of unique, fun-filled variety shows beginning December 15th. With huge elaborate costumes giant performance numbers and a ton of community groups, this is a show for the whole family. The evening, co-hosted by Brandon Stauffer and Jen Tate will feature, comedy, songs, dance, spectacular themed ensembles and special guests.



"This holiday production draws in performance talent from all across Northern Utah, and celebrates such an amazing collaboration of creators from our community" says Brandon Stauffer, Executive Director of On Pitch Performing Arts. "The Follies is my favorite show of the year because the costumes are huge and sparkly, the talent is outstanding and all the community groups that join us each year on the OPPA! stage have made it a favorite holiday tradition for families."

Performances run December 15th, 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Tickets: Reserved Seating $15 (plus processing)

Theatre Doors open at 7:00pm with performances beginning at 7:30pm

Tickets available through the website or by calling the Box Office at 385.209.1557

