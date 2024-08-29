On Pitch Performing Arts Presents NEXT TO NORMAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Pitch Performing Arts (OPPA!) will present the Tony Award-winning musical Next to Normal, running from September 12th to October 5th, 2024.

This critically acclaimed production, known for its raw and honest exploration of mental illness and family dynamics, is not often produced in Utah, making it a rare and must-see event for theatre lovers and those interested in thought-provoking stories.

Next to Normal delves deep into the challenges of living with bipolar disorder, highlighting its impact on family relationships and the struggle to maintain a sense of normalcy. With a powerful rock-infused score by Tom Kitt and poignant lyrics by Brian Yorkey, the musical offers an unflinching look at the human condition, bringing to light the realities faced by those battling mental illness.

Director Todd Taylor shares his vision for the production:

"For me, Next to Normal is more than just a show; it is a raw and honest exploration of how mental illness can impact every aspect of our lives. The musical, with its incredible score and thought-provoking story, confronts the struggles of living with bipolar disorder, the impact on family relationships, and the often-overwhelming desire to maintain a façade of normalcy.

Our production aims to honor the heart of this story by focusing on authenticity and empathy. The journey through this musical is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. It challenges us to reconsider our perceptions of mental health and encourages a dialogue about how we support one another through our darkest times. The music, with its intricate melodies and powerful lyrics, serves not only to propel the narrative but also to illuminate the inner lives of the characters, offering a window into their hopes, fears, and moments of clarity."

The talented creative team for OPPA!'s production includes:

Director: Todd Taylor

Music Director: Quesley Soto

Stage Manager: Becky Bratt

Directing Mentor: Jamie Allen

Props Designer: Chip Castleton

Costume Designer: Kennedy Miller

Set Designer: Heather Poulsen

Light Designer: Kace Bartholme

Sound Designer: Kennedy Miller

As part of OPPA!'s commitment to fostering important conversations around mental health, the theatre urges those struggling with mental health issues, or those who know someone who is, to seek help. If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

Next to Normal is a rare theatrical experience that resonates deeply with audiences, offering both an emotional journey and a platform for discussion on the vital topic of mental health. This show may not be suitable for all audiences, we encourage you to understand the subject matter of the show before purchasing tickets. Don't miss your chance to see this exceptional production.

For more information about Next to Normal and to purchase tickets, please visit www.onpitchperformingarts.com.

Comments