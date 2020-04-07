On Pitch Performing Arts Launches Online Concerts and Events
On Pitch Performing Arts in Layton has announced a lineup of upcoming online events and concerts, amidst the shutdown due to the current health crisis.
The company is presenting a Miscast Broadway concert, a cast reunion for their production of And Then There Were None, a live reading, and more!
Check out the full lineup below, and tune in to each event on the company's Facebook page here. Each event has a link beside its description.
Tuesday April 7th
12:30pm. Live Stream of a very BIG announcement... don't miss this one.
On Pitch Performing Arts Center
7:00pm. Live reunion from our And Then There Were None Cast.
OPPA! Reunions - And Then There Were None Cast!
Thursday April 9th
7:00pm. Live virtual concert - Miscast Broadway style!
Free LIVE Virtual Concert - Miscast Broadway Style!
Saturday April 11th
7:00pm. Live Readers Theatre Series - The Importance of Being Earnest. A reading of the full script.
Free LIVE Reader's Theatre - The Importance of Being Earnest